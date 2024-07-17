Evolving DNA-Encoded Library Technology and Its Application for Innovative Drug Discovery, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by HitGen and Xtalks

CHENGDU, China, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- “Evolving DNA-Encoded Library Technology and Its Application for Innovative Drug Discovery” webinar will be jointly hosted by HitGen Inc. and Xtalks on Wednesday July 17, 2024, at 2pm EDT (11am PDT). Alex Shaginian, PhD, Vice President of Business Development and Chemical Sciences, HitGen, David Israel, PhD, Vice President of Lead Discovery Sciences, HitGen; and Rusty Montgomery, PhD, SVP-Research, BioAge Labs, will join the live webinar, and share their insights into the challenges in drug discovery and different selection strategies for DNA-encoded library (DEL) technology in the drug discovery process. A detailed case study from BioAge on the discovery of novel inhibitors using DEL technology will be introduced.

DEL technology has seen remarkable advancements in recent years and has made a significant impact in successfully identifying a variety of hit compounds that have progressed to various stages of drug development. Proteins are the major targets used in DEL selection as they can be either extracted from biological samples or, more often, expressed in the recombinant form, which allows for different designs of protein constructs. DEL technology presents a disruptive hit identification platform that can vastly expedite the course of early-stage small-molecule drug discovery.

In this free webinar, the expert speakers will provide an introduction to free selection on different target types ranging from enzymes to receptors and highlight the unique advantages or features for the application of DELs on these targets. They will also describe various DEL platforms that have been developed and how they can be utilized to achieve success in the drug discovery process.

Furthermore, as a case study, BioAge Labs will share their experience in using DEL technology for their study entitled “The discovery of novel and potent indazole NLRP3 inhibitors enabled by DNA-encoded library screening”, which was published in Bioorganic & Medicinal Chemistry Letters. In this work, the researchers have demonstrated a selection strategy for drug discovery using DEL, directly identified small molecule structures, biophysical and biochemical activities, physicochemical properties and other factors.

Register for this webinar to understand how DEL technology can revolutionize small-molecule drug discovery.

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Evolving DNA-Encoded Library Technology and Its Application for Innovative Drug Discovery.

About HitGen

HitGen Inc. (SSE: 688222.SH), is a drug discovery research company with headquarters in Chengdu, China, and subsidiaries in Cambridge, UK and Houston, USA. HitGen has established leading technology platforms to enable the discovery and optimization of small molecules and nucleic acid drugs. Our key technology platforms include world-leading DNA-encoded library technology (DEL), fragment-based drug discovery and structure-based drug design technologies (FBDD/SBDD), as well as the emerging technology platforms for synthetic therapeutic oligonucleotide technology (STO), and targeted protein degradation technology (TPD). Through our diverse and flexible business models, we have built up collaboration partnership with several hundred biopharmaceutical research organizations worldwide. HitGen has multiple programmes from early discovery to clinical trial stage.

CONTACT

Brian Moloney

| Chief Business Officer | +1-760-644-8468 |

Alex Shaginian | VP Business Development & Chemical Sciences | +1-608-213-5682 | alex.shaginian@hitgen.com.

Email: bd@hitgen.com

Or visit www.hitgen.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evolving-dna-encoded-library-technology-and-its-application-for-innovative-drug-discovery-upcoming-webinar-hosted-by-hitgen-and-xtalks-302198355.html

SOURCE HitGen Inc.