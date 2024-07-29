EssilorLuxottica announces launch of share buyback program

Paris, France (July 29, 2024 – 08:00 am CEST) – EssilorLuxottica announces the launch of its share buyback program reflecting the Group’s confidence in its value creation and long-term prospects.

With a view to implementing this share buyback program, EssilorLuxottica has granted a mandate to an investment services provider for the purchase of up to 4,000,000 EssilorLuxottica shares, depending on market conditions, over a period starting from today, July 29, 2024, up until October 29, 2025.

The shares so acquired are intended to be awarded or transferred to employees and executive directors of EssilorLuxottica and affiliated companies, especially in the context of profit-sharing plans, bonus and performance share awards, stock option plans, and employee share ownership plans.



EssilorLuxottica launches this share buyback program in accordance with the 24th resolution approved by the Annual General Meeting of April 30, 20241.

1 A description of this share buyback program is available in Section 6.3.2 of the 2023 Universal Registration Document published on EssilorLuxottica’s website under Investors.

