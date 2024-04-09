Entos Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2024) - Entos Pharmaceuticals, (Entos), a genetic medicines company pioneering the development of life-changing medicines to patients with its Fusogenix PLV nucleic acid delivery technology, will be participating in the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, which will take place on April 16 and 17 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Dates: Tuesday April 16, 2024-Wednesday April 17, 2024 Time: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM ET Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre,

North Building 255 Front St W

Toronto, Ontario

M5V 2W6

Dr. Steve Chen, Chief Medical Officer will be speaking at 3:00-3:30 PM ET on April 17th. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Members of the Entos Pharmaceuticals management team will also be taking meetings throughout the day.

To register for the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, please follow this link.

About Entos Pharmaceuticals

A new reality in genetic medicine lies ahead, one that will be ushered in with the advent of safe, effective, and re-dosable nucleic acid delivery technologies. Since its inception in 2016, Entos® has been dedicated to advancing next-generation genetic medicines using our proprietary Fusogenix™ PLV™ drug delivery system. The Fusogenix PLV platform is formulated with FAST™ proteins to enable the delivery of nucleic acid to target cells through direct fusion. Entos is pioneering the development of life-changing medicines for patients and has partnered with global companies, such as Eli Lilly, to accelerate and expand the impact of our platform. Entos Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada, with its wholly-owned U.S. and U.K. subsidiaries based in San Diego, California and London, United Kingdom, respectively.Entos® word mark and design logo, Fusogenix™, PLV™, and FAST™are registered trademarks of Entos Pharmaceuticals Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information, visit www.entospharma.com, or follow Entos on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/entospharmaceuticals/.

About the Conference:

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from the premier Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings.

About Bloom Burton & Co.:

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, industry and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, strategic advisory, as well as company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

For questions and further information please contact:

John Lewis, PhD.

Founder and CEO

1-800-727-0884

info@entospharma.com