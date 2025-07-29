Bristol Myers Squibb and Bain Capital Create New Company Dedicated to Developing Innovative Immunology Therapies that Address the Unmet Medical Needs of Patients

Five immunology assets in-licensed from BMS with potential to address unmet needs for patients with autoimmune diseases, including late-stage asset for lupus

Bain Capital leads $300 million financing commitment

PRINCETON, N.J. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY, “BMS”) and Bain Capital today announced the creation of a new independent biopharmaceutical company (“NewCo”) focused on developing new therapies for autoimmune diseases that address significant unmet needs of patients. The newly formed company launches with five immunology assets in-licensed from BMS and a $300 million financing commitment that was led by Bain Capital.

The NewCo has a broad pipeline consisting of three clinical-stage and two Phase 1-ready investigational medicines that each target promising mechanisms in autoimmune diseases. The most advanced assets in the NewCo’s portfolio are afimetoran, an oral, potential best-in-class TLR7/8 inhibitor that is currently being studied in a Phase 2 clinical trial for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), and BMS-986322, an oral TYK2 inhibitor, which successfully established proof-of-concept in a positive plaque psoriasis Phase 2 trial. Other licensed assets include BMS-986326, a novel, potential best-in-class, IL2 fusion protein that is currently being studied in Phase 1 clinical trials for SLE and atopic dermatitis, and BMS-986481 and BMS-986498, two Phase 1-ready biologics targeting the IL18 and IL10 pathways respectively.

The assets licensed to NewCo reflect the strength of BMS’s scientific innovation and hold promise to address unmet needs for patients with autoimmune diseases. As part of the agreement, BMS will retain a nearly 20 percent equity stake in NewCo and will be entitled to royalties and milestones tied to the success of each asset. Robert Plenge, MD, PhD, Executive Vice President and Chief Research Officer at BMS, will also serve on NewCo’s Board of Directors. This transaction reflects BMS’s strategic shift in Immunology research to focus on assets that have the potential to reset the immune system and promote tissue repair. It also further demonstrates the company’s sharpened strategy to invest in areas where BMS is best positioned to lead, while enabling the continued development of promising medicines.

“These assets have significant potential, and we are confident that this new company will drive their development to ensure greater impact for patients,” said Julie Rozenblyum, Senior Vice President, Business Development at BMS. “Bain Capital’s exceptional track record in building successful life science companies by providing focused development and dedicated resources makes them ideally suited to advance these assets to realize their full promise.”

Daniel S. Lynch will serve as the Executive Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors and interim CEO. Mr. Lynch is an accomplished biopharmaceutical industry leader with decades of strategic, management and operational experience at companies spanning many stages of growth. Nicholas Downing, MD, Adam M. Koppel, MD, PhD, and Andrew Kaplan from Bain Capital will also join Mr. Lynch and Dr. Plenge of BMS on NewCo’s Board of Directors.

“We are excited to partner with BMS and we share their commitment to improving lives through science,” said Adam Koppel, a Partner at Bain Capital Life Sciences. “We look forward to working together and leveraging our company creation experience to build out this new platform and advance these distinct assets in an effort to bring innovative, high-quality therapies to patients with autoimmune diseases.”

“This is a unique opportunity to build an innovative biotech company with a strong scientific foundation and differentiated development capabilities,” said Mr. Lynch. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to leverage my background and experience to contribute to the success of the company as it seeks to develop much-needed new therapies, and I look forward to supporting BMS and Bain Capital in the build-out of the company’s operations.”

Bain Capital is investing in NewCo through its Life Sciences and Private Equity teams, drawing on over 40 years of supporting the growth and innovation of healthcare companies globally. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board also joined the investment.

