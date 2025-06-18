Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend - June 17, 2025

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of sixty-two cents ($0.62) per share on the $0.10 par value common stock of the company. The dividend is payable on August 1, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 3, 2025.

In addition, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of fifty cents ($0.50) per share on the company’s $2.00 convertible preferred stock, payable on September 2, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 5, 2025.

