Report: Employer Branding: What Matters to Life Sciences Candidates

What matters to life sciences candidates when they are considering job opportunities? BioSpace surveyed our life sciences community in September 2024 to better understand what the current job market finds valuable at a company when considering whether to stay at their current employer or to apply for other opportunities. Understanding and strategically managing an employer brand is essential for growth and a competitive advantage.

This report dives into what matters to candidates and how different groups (ie. gender, age, seniority) value different things.