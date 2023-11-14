EMD Serono Announces Plans for New U.S. Healthcare Headquarters in Boston’s Seaport District

ROCKLAND, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- EMD Serono, the Healthcare business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, in the U.S. and Canada, today announced that it plans to move its U.S. Healthcare headquarters, currently located in Rockland, Mass., to Boston’s Seaport district.

“The U.S. market is critical to our continued success as a global specialty innovator. Today we deliver important therapeutic options to more than 150,000 oncology, multiple sclerosis (MS) and fertility patients in the U.S.,” said Chris Round, President of EMD Serono. “This move serves as an important milestone in our journey to bring further innovation to address high unmet medical needs in areas where patients rely on us. Our vibrant new office setting in the Seaport district will bring EMD Serono into the center of the globally leading healthcare innovation hub to support our future growth.”

The company plans to introduce one new product or major indication every 1.5 years on average, beginning with two potential U.S. launches in 2025. EMD Serono remains committed to optimizing its impact across three therapeutic areas – in Neurology & Immunology, Oncology, and Fertility, which includes:

2 available oncology products across 5 indications in the U.S.

20+ years of expertise in MS

25+ years of leadership in Fertility

“I am thrilled that EMD Serono’s U.S. Healthcare headquarters will move to the Seaport in Summer 2024. Boston continues to be the leading global healthcare hub, and we are excited to welcome EMD Serono employees to our community,” said Boston Mayor, Michelle Wu.

The U.S. Healthcare business plans to move to 200 Pier 4 Boulevard in Boston’s Seaport district in summer 2024. In addition to the Seaport site, the Healthcare business will maintain its global Research and Development hub in Billerica, Mass.

The company is currently designing the offices in keeping with the Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany global footprint of inclusive, accessible, and sustainable workplaces that foster collaboration and support a variety of hybrid working arrangements. The company is targeting LEED and WELL certifications in its design in alignment with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany’s sustainability goals.

About EMD Serono, Inc.

EMD Serono – the healthcare business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany in the US and Canada - aspires to create, improve and prolong life for people living with difficult-to-treat conditions like infertility, multiple sclerosis and cancer. The business is imagining the future of healthcare by working to translate the discovery of molecules into potentially meaningful outcomes for people with serious unmet medical needs. EMD Serono’s global roots go back more than 350 years with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and more than 25 years within Massachusetts. Today, the business has approximately 1,050 employees around the country with commercial, medical, clinical and research operations in Massachusetts.

About Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, operates across life science, healthcare and electronics. Around 60,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people’s lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From providing products and services that accelerate drug development and manufacturing as well as discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere. In 2022, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, generated sales of more than €22 billion in 66 countries.

The company holds the global rights to the name and trademark “Merck” internationally. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, operate as MilliporeSigma in life science, EMD Serono in healthcare and EMD Electronics in electronics. Since its founding in 1668, scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to the company’s technological and scientific advances. To this day, the founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company.

