Elicio Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

August 28, 2024 | 
1 min read

BOSTON, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELTX, “Elicio Therapeutics” or “Elicio”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Robert Connelly, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 11, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible to registered attendees via Elicio’s Events page. An archived replay will be available on-demand for 90 days following the event.

About Elicio Therapeutics

Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELTX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of novel lymph node-targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of some of the most aggressive cancers. By combining expertise in immunology and immunotherapy, Elicio is harnessing the natural power of the immune system with the AMP technology, which allows for therapeutic payloads to be delivered directly to the lymph nodes, with the goal of enhancing the immune system’s cancer-fighting capabilities. By targeting cancer immunotherapies to the core of the immune response, AMP aims to optimize the lymph nodes’ natural ability to educate, activate and amplify cancer-specific T cells, which are essential for recognizing and eliminating tumor cells. Engineered to synchronize immunity in these highly potent sites, AMP is built to enhance the magnitude, potency, quality and durability of the immune response to drive antitumor activity. Elicio’s R&D pipeline includes off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer vaccines ELI-002, (targeting mKRAS-driven cancers) as well as ELI-007 and ELI-008 (targeting BRAF-driven cancers and p53 hotspot mutations, respectively). For more information, please visit www.elicio.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Brian Piekos
Elicio Therapeutics
IR@elicio.com
857-209-0153

