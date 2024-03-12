SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Pharm Country

electroCore to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

March 12, 2024 | 
1 min read

electroCore, Inc. announced today that the Company’s Chief Strategy Officer, Joshua Lev, is scheduled to attend the 36th Annual Roth Conference taking place at The Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California on March 17 – 19, 2024.

ROCKAWAY, N.J., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today that the Company’s Chief Strategy Officer, Joshua Lev, is scheduled to attend the 36th Annual Roth Conference taking place at The Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California on March 17 – 19, 2024. electroCore will host 1x1 investor meetings on March 18 and 19, 2024. Please contact Roth MKM to schedule a 1x1 meeting.

In addition, Dan Goldberger, CEO of electroCore, Inc. is scheduled to participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on April 8 – 11, 2024. Mr. Goldberger will give a company presentation on April 8th at 3:00 pm and will host 1x1 investor meetings throughout the conference. Please contact Needham to schedule a 1x1 meeting.

About electroCore, Inc.
electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. Our focus is the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Contact:
ECOR Investor Relations
(973) 302-9253
investors@electrocore.com


Primary Logo

Events New Jersey
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
MRI scans of the brain
Parkinson’s disease
Amneal Wins FDA Approval for Extended-Release Oral Parkinson’s Drug
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
South San Francisco, CA, USA - May 1, 2022: Exterior view of the Merck Researches Laboratories in South San Francisco, California. Merck & Co., Inc. is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Rahway, New Jersey. The company does business as Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) outside the United States and Canada.
Deals
Daiichi Pays Merck $170M for T-Cell Engager, Expands ADC Partnership
August 6, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Novo Nordisk's corporate headquarters in Denmark
IRA
Novo Loses IRA Case as NJ Judge Asserts Price Negotiations Are Voluntary
August 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
The Philadelphia skyline
Alzheimer’s disease
New Leqembi Data Illuminate Longer-Term Effects, Tau Reduction
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin