Ecovyst Names Kara L. Thornton Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) (“Ecovyst” or the “Company”), a leading integrated and innovative global provider of advanced materials,specialty catalysts and services, today announced that Kara L. Thornton has been appointed Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. “Our valued employees play a vital role in Ecovyst’s ongoing success, and to ensure that our people strategy continues to align with the Company’s overall goals, I am pleased to announce that Kara Thornton has joined Ecovyst as Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. Kara’s broad knowledge and expertise in the Human Resources field will help ensure that Ecovyst continues to attract, develop and retain the personnel and talent to advance our Company’s strategic objectives,” said Kurt J. Bitting, Ecovyst’s Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Thornton most recently service as Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Neuronetics, a medical device company based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. Previously, she served in various Human Resources roles of increasing responsibility at Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, DSM North America, Johnson & Johnson, Bayer Healthcare and Sankyo Pharma. Ms. Thornton is a graduate of Cabrini University. About Ecovyst Inc. Ecovyst Inc. and subsidiaries is a leading integrated and innovative global provider of advanced materials, specialty catalysts and services. We support customers globally through our strategically located network of manufacturing facilities. We believe that our products, which are predominantly inorganic, and our services contribute to improving the sustainability of the environment. We have two uniquely positioned specialty businesses: Ecoservices provides sulfuric acid recycling to the North American refining industry for the production of alkylate and provides high quality and high strength virgin sulfuric acid for industrial and mining applications; and Advanced Materials & Catalysts provides finished silica catalysts, catalyst supports and functionalized silicas necessary to produce high performing plastics and to enable sustainable chemistry, and through its Zeolyst joint venture, innovates and supplies specialty zeolites used in catalysts that support the production of renewable fuels, remove nitrogen oxides from diesel engine emissions, and that are broadly applied in refining and petrochemical processes. For more information:

