In this live panel discussion, speakers focused on the EU AI Act’s global regulatory implications for medical devices & QARA’s future. An executive summary is available.
On July 23, 2024, regulatory compliance professionals from large and small medical device manufacturers, drug sponsors, law firms and Big Tech gathered in Boston to discuss AI’s influence on quality assurance and regulatory affairs (QARA) at a private event hosted by IQVIA Technologies.
The third panel discussion of the day was Positioning QARA as a Market Access Function in Globalization with guests:
- Alex Denoon, Partner, and Head of Life Sciences and Regulatory Team, Bristows LLP
- Irina Erenburg, CEO, AVAVA, Inc.
- Sara Fairfield, Associate Director, Regulatory Affairs, AbbVie
- Christopher Escobedo Hart, Partner, Co-Chair, Privacy and Data Security Group, Foley Hoag LLP
- Daniel DeFranco, Director of Quality in Medical Device Manufacturing, Boyd Biomedical, Inc
- Mike King, Senior Director, Product Strategy, IQVIA
- Lori Ellis, Head of Insights, BioSpace (Moderator)
