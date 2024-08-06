SUBSCRIBE
Applying AI in Today’s Reality of QARA Processes

August 6, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Lori Ellis, BioSpace Insights

Pictured from left to right: Lori Ellis - Head of Insights, BioSpace (Moderator), Carlos Lugo - Vice President of Global Product Safety & Surveillance, Philips, Erdit Gremi - Director Regulatory Affairs, Philips, Rajesh Mirsa - Principal, Life Sciences Quality and Regulatory Services Leader, KPMG LLP, Denise Meade - Healthcare and Lifesciences Technology Leader, Microsoft, Don Soong - Senior Director and General Manager, Quality Management Solutions, IQVIA Technologies

In this live panel discussion, speakers explore artificial intelligence in medtech and practical realities in QARA. An executive summary is available.

On July 23, 2024, regulatory compliance professionals from large and small medical device manufacturers, drug sponsors, law firms and Big Tech gathered in Boston to discuss AI’s influence on quality assurance and regulatory affairs (QARA) at a private event hosted by IQVIA Technologies.

The second panel discussion of the day was Applying AI in Today’s Reality of QARA Processes with guests:

  • Carlos Lugo, Vice President of Global Product Safety & Surveillance, Philips
  • Erdit Gremi, Director Regulatory Affairs, Philips
  • Rajesh Mirsa, Principal, Life Sciences Quality and Regulatory Services Leader, KPMG LLP
  • Denise Meade, Healthcare and Lifesciences Technology Leader, Microsoft
  • Don Soong, Senior Director and General Manager, Quality Management Solutions, IQVIA Technologies
  • Lori Ellis, Head of Insights, BioSpace (Moderator)

Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis is the Head of Insights at BioSpace. She analyzes and comments on industry trends for BioSpace and clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
