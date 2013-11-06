SUBSCRIBE
Pharm Country

Drexel University Scientists Use Light to Uncover the Cause of Sickle Cell Disease

November 6, 2013 | 
1 min read

In sickle cell disease, hemoglobin -- the oxygen-carrying component of blood -- forms fibers that stiffen red blood cells and cause life-threatening symptoms. Using light-scattering techniques to study the detailed thermodynamics of this process, researchers reporting in the November 5 issue of the Biophysical Journal, a Cell Press publication, have determined the strength of the forces that hold these fibers intact. The information could be used to design therapies that interfere with the sickling process.

