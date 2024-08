SARASOTA, FL -- (MARKET WIRE) -- September 21, 2006 -- DNAPrint Genomics, Inc. (OTCBB: DNAG) announced today that Matt Thomas, Ph.D., Senior Scientist and Manager of Laboratory Operations for the Company, will be a scheduled guest lecturer at a seminar that will be part of the annual Mid-States Homicide Investigators Association Conference, to be held October 11 through 13, 2006, at the Hotel at Old Town in Wichita, Kan.