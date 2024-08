TUCSON, Ariz. & CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DMetrix, the only provider of ultra-rapid, array-microscope digital imaging systems, and BioImagene, a leading provider of image-management and image-analysis platforms, announced today that they will be co-marketing DMetrix’s DX-40 whole-slide scanner paired with BioImagene’s Scientific Image Management System (SIMS™).