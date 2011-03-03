Digisonics Implements CVIS and PACS Solution in Illinois

Houston, TX, March 3, 2011 -- The top-ranked Digisonics CVIS & PACS solution was recently purchased by Pronger Smith Medical Care in Blue Island, Ill.

The facility will utilize the cardiovascular image management and structured reporting system’s configurable clinical database, high-powered PACS and comprehensive structured reporting package for Echo studies. The DigiNet Pro application will give clinicians the ability to securely access the complete CVIS & PACS from anywhere with an Internet connection.

Digisonics DataLink modules will streamline the facility’s clinical workflow by providing auto-populated patient biometry from the facility’s Siemens Sequoia ultrasound system to the Digisonics software. Digisonics HL7 Interfaces for Orders-In and Results-Out will interface with the facility’s Allscripts EMR, and a PDF Export tool will push PDF formatted patient reports to their Allscripts EMR. In addition, Digisonics DICOM Gateway software will continuously process and transmit all patient data and images ensuring a seamless electronic workflow.

James Devlin Vice President of Strategic Planning 3701 Kirby Drive Houston, TX 77098 Tel: 800-940-3240 jdevlin@digison.net