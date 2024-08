Dianthus Therapeutics Highlights Recent Business Achievements and Reports Q2 Financial Results

Phase 2 MaGic trial in generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) ongoing; top-line results anticipated in 2H’25

IND for Phase 2 MoMeNtum trial in Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN) cleared by FDA in June; top-line results anticipated in 2H’26

Phase 2 trial in Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) to initiate 2H’24 Approximately $361 million of cash provides runway into 2H’27

NEW YORK and WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNTH), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing the next generation of antibody complement therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune diseases, today reported financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2024, and provided an update on recent business achievements.

“The second quarter of 2024 highlighted the Dianthus team’s continued focus on execution and operational excellence as we advance our clinical programs for DNTH103 in generalized Myasthenia Gravis, Multifocal Motor Neuropathy, and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy,” said Marino Garcia, Chief Executive Officer of Dianthus Therapeutics. “We believe DNTH103 may be a potentially best-in-class, potent classical complement pathway inhibitor with infrequent, subcutaneous self-administration and a differentiated safety profile across our three initial indications of gMG, MMN and CIDP. We continue to be confident in the pipeline-in-a-product potential of DNTH103 across multiple autoimmune diseases, supported by our proof-of-concept in vitro data presented at EAN and recent competitor clinical data that further validate targeting the classical pathway and active C1s.”

Recent Business Highlights and Upcoming Milestones

DNTH103

DNTH103 is an investigational, clinical-stage, potent monoclonal antibody engineered to selectively target the classical pathway by inhibiting only the active form of the C1s protein, a clinically validated complement target. DNTH103 is enhanced with YTE half-life extension technology designed to enable a more convenient subcutaneous, self-administered injection dosed as infrequently as once every two weeks. DNTH103 has the potential to be a best-in-class pipeline-in-a-product across a range of autoimmune disorders with high unmet need.

Phase 2 MaGic gMG trial ongoing: The MaGic trial

The Phase 2 IND cleared for MoMeNtum MMN trial: The MoMeNtum trial

The One oral presentation highlighted DNTH103 at AAN 2024: An oral presentation

An Two DNTH103 posters presented at EAN 2024: Two poster presentations

Two Planning for CIDP Phase 2 trial ongoing: Dianthus remains on track to initiate a Phase 2 trial of DNTH103 in CIDP in the second half of 2024.



Corporate

Effective July 1, 2024, Alison Lawton was appointed Chair of the Dianthus Therapeutics Board of Directors. She succeeded Lonnie Moulder, who remains on the Board of Directors.



Second-Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Cash Position - $360.7 million of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of June 30, 2024 is projected to provide runway into the second half of 2027.

- $360.7 million of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of June 30, 2024 is projected to provide runway into the second half of 2027. R&D Expenses - Research and development (R&D) expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 were $18.1 million, inclusive of $1.4 million of stock-based compensation, compared to $10.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, which included $0.1 million of stock-based compensation. This increase in R&D expenses was primarily driven by higher clinical costs, chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) costs and increased headcount to support DNTH103 Phase 1 and Phase 2 development.

- Research and development (R&D) expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 were $18.1 million, inclusive of $1.4 million of stock-based compensation, compared to $10.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, which included $0.1 million of stock-based compensation. This increase in R&D expenses was primarily driven by higher clinical costs, chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) costs and increased headcount to support DNTH103 Phase 1 and Phase 2 development. G&A Expenses - General and administrative (G&A) expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 totaled $6.0 million, inclusive of stock-based compensation of $1.8 million, compared to $2.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, which included $0.3 million of stock-based compensation. This increase in G&A expenses was primarily due to higher headcount and consulting and professional fees.

- General and administrative (G&A) expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 totaled $6.0 million, inclusive of stock-based compensation of $1.8 million, compared to $2.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, which included $0.3 million of stock-based compensation. This increase in G&A expenses was primarily due to higher headcount and consulting and professional fees. Net Loss - Net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $17.6 million or $0.51 per share (basic and diluted) compared to $11.1 million or $12.73 per share (basic and diluted) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

About DNTH103

DNTH103 is an investigational, clinical-stage, potent monoclonal antibody engineered to selectively target the classical pathway by inhibiting only the active form of the C1s protein, a clinically validated complement target. DNTH103 is enhanced with YTE half-life extension technology designed to enable a more convenient subcutaneous, self-administered injection dosed as infrequently as once every two weeks. Additionally, selective inhibition of the classical complement pathway may lower patient risk of infection from encapsulated bacteria by preserving immune activity of the lectin and alternative pathways. As the classical pathway plays a significant role in disease pathology, DNTH103 has the potential to be a best-in-class pipeline-in-a-product across a range of autoimmune disorders with high unmet need. Dianthus is building a neuromuscular franchise with DNTH103 following the initiation of the Phase 2 MaGic trial in generalized Myasthenia Gravis in 1Q’24, regulatory clearance for Multifocal Motor Neuropathy in 2Q’24, and planned initiation of a Phase 2 trial in Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy in 2H’24.

DNTH103 is an investigational agent that is not approved as a therapy in any indication in any jurisdiction worldwide.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to designing and delivering novel, best-in-class monoclonal antibodies with improved selectivity and potency. Based in New York City and Waltham, Mass., Dianthus is comprised of an experienced team of biotech and pharma executives who are leading the development of next-generation antibody complement therapeutics, aiming to deliver transformative medicines for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) ASSETS June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 314,169 $ 132,325 Short-term investments 46,538 41,393 Receivable from related party 840 294 Unbilled receivable from related party 835 184 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,305 3,255 Total current assets 365,687 177,451 Property and equipment, net 189 185 Right-of-use operating lease assets 442 615 Other assets and restricted cash 2,641 1,154 Total assets $ 368,959 $ 179,405 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,695 $ 2,610 Accrued expenses 5,857 6,504 Current portion of deferred revenue – related party 100 100 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 377 417 Total current liabilities 10,029 9,631 Deferred revenue – related party 682 736 Long-term operating lease liabilities 30 168 Total liabilities 10,741 10,535 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 29 15 Additional paid-in capital 479,004 258,231 Accumulated deficit (120,778 ) (89,423 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (37 ) 47 Total stockholders’ equity 358,218 168,870 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 368,959 $ 179,405