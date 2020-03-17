SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

DiaMedica Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter 2019 Financials and Provide a Business Update March 24, 2020

March 17, 2020 | 
1 min read

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC) today announced that its fourth quarter 2019 financial results will be released after the markets close on Monday, March 23 rd . DiaMedica will host a live conference call on Tuesday, March 24 th at 7:00 AM Central Time to discuss its business update and financial results. Conference Call details: Date: Tuesday, March 24, 2020 Time:

March 17, 2020 12:10 UTC

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- DiaMedica Inc.. (Nasdaq: DMAC) today announced that its fourth quarter 2019 financial results will be released after the markets close on Monday, March 23rd. DiaMedica will host a live conference call on Tuesday, March 24th at 7:00 AM Central Time to discuss its business update and financial results.

Conference Call details:

Date:

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Time:

7:00 AM CT / 8:00 AM ET

Web access:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2220355/5404D6138C67936A6D82BAC008903CD8

Dial In:

(844) 557-8483 (domestic)

(825) 312-2381 (international)

Conference ID:

9270458

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing in or listening to the simultaneous webcast. Listeners should log on to the website or dial in 15 minutes prior to the call. The webcast will remain available for play back on our website, under investor events and presentations, following the earnings call and for 12 months thereafter. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until March 31, 2020, by dialing (800) 585-8367 (US Toll Free), (416) 621-4642 (International), replay passcode 9270458.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for chronic kidney diseases and neurological disorders. DiaMedica’s shares are listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the trading symbol “DMAC.”

For more information, please visit www.diamedica.com.

Contacts

Scott Kellen
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (763) 496-5118
skellen@diamedica.com

Source: DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Sanofi's Distribution Center in Quebec, Canada
Radiopharmaceuticals
Sanofi Inks $326M Radiopharma Deal With Orano
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Deerfield - Circa June 2019: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company. Takeda recently acquired Irish drugmaker Shire I
Huntington’s disease
Takeda Walks Away From Wave Huntington’s Partnership After Sinking $260M in Collaboration
October 16, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: GSK laboratories in Dresden, Germany
Patents
GSK Sues Moderna for Alleged Patent Infringement on COVID-19, RSV Vaccines
October 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: J&J's office in Madrid, Spain
Pipeline
J&J Scraps Pipeline Assets Including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Candidates
October 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac