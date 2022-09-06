DiaMedica Therapeutics to Present at Lake Street’s 6th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for neurological disorders and kidney diseases, today announced that Rick Pauls, its President and CEO will be participating at Lake Street Capital Market’s 6th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG6) Conference in New York, on September 14, 2022.
To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Lake Street Capital Markets representative.
About DiaMedica Therapeutics
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering serious diseases. Its lead candidate, DM199, is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant (synthetic) form of the KLK1 protein, an established therapeutic modality for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and chronic kidney disease. For more information visit the Company’s website at www.diamedica.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906006028/en/
Contacts
Scott Kellen
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (763) 496-5118
skellen@diamedica.com
Paul Papi
Corporate Communications
Phone: 617-899-5941
ppapi@diamedica.com
Source: DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.