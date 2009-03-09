DiaMedica Inc. Appoints Stephen J. Waters as Interim Chief Scientific Officer

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA--(Marketwire - March 09, 2009) - DiaMedica Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DMA), a drug discovery and development company focused on novel treatments for Type 2 diabetes today announced that, effective immediately, Dr. Stephen J. Waters has been appointed interim Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, replacing Dr. Wayne Lautt who has resigned from that position.

Dr. Waters is an experienced scientist and pharmaceutical industry executive with more than 24 years of active leadership and involvement in drug development. His primary industry focus has centered on new drug development programs and he has built and managed multifunctional scientific departments while demonstrating a successful record of investigational new drug (IND) and new drug application (NDA) preparations and submissions to the FDA.

“Dr. Waters will be a critical asset in providing exemplary scientific and strategic leadership in progressing DiaMedica’s technology.” said Reggie Bowerman, president and CEO of DiaMedica. “He brings the necessary experience required to successfully develop our innovative agents to their full potential.”

“I believe that DiaMedica possess very intriguing science and therapeutic approaches and I am looking forward to leveraging my experience in order to guide the Company through the upcoming stages of development,” said Dr. Waters.

Pursuant to this appointment, DiaMedica has granted 75,000 stock options at an exercise price of $1.00 per share to Dr. Stephen Waters.

“The Board and management of DiaMedica join me in expressing our gratitude to Dr. Wayne Lautt for his tireless efforts and scientific guidance. As a Professor of Pharmacology and Therapeutics at the University of Manitoba, he had discovered a key mechanism of insulin resistance that led to the founding of DiaMedica.” stated Mr. Bowerman. “Wayne indicated the time was right, given the current development status of DiaMedica compounds, to step down as chief scientific officer and to return full time to the creative basic research that can result in breakthrough discoveries.”

About Dr. Stephen Waters

Dr. Stephen Waters has successfully managed the development of numerous drugs entering clinical trials through the IND process, and has played major roles in seven drug approvals (NDAs). He previously worked at MGI PHARMA, before it was acquired for US $3.9 billion in 2008 by Eisai Co., LTD. Prior to leaving Eisai/MGI PHARMA to independently consult in the pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Waters served in several executive positions, including; Vice President, Science and Technology where he was the corporate scientific leader for Business Development and Licensing operations and Vice President, Translational Research and Development, where he directed multidisciplinary staff involved in IND-enabling and early clinical studies of development compounds. Prior to joining MGI PHARMA, he served in several research and development leadership positions at Ohmeda Pharmaceutical Products Division before it was acquired by Baxter Healthcare Corporation. Dr. Waters earned his M.S. in Toxicology and his Ph.D. in Pharmacology and Toxicology from the University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ.

About DiaMedica

DiaMedica is developing novel treatments for type 2 diabetes based on a newly discovered ‘nerve reflex’ mechanism for which the Company has been issued two U.S. patents. DiaMedica completed a successful phase II trial with its lead product, DM-71, which demonstrated the ability to reduce HbA1c (blood sugar) levels and weight in humans. DiaMedica also completed a successful phase II trial with its second compound, DM-83, designed to measure changes in insulin and glucose. The success of this clinical trial was highly significant as DiaMedica believes it validates the novel ‘nerve reflex’ mechanism that would designate the Company’s drugs as first-in-class. The Company’s third drug in clinical development, DM-99, will complete a phase II trial in March 2009. Preclinical results from Vanderbilt University have shown that DM-99 is able to cause tissue to increase its uptake of sugar from the blood by over 40% (p less than 0.001) during the first 60 minutes of treatment. DiaMedica has been recognized as one of the Top Ten™ Life Science companies in Canada for the past two years by the Ottawa Centre for Research and Innovation.

