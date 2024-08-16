Detect-ION and Moffitt Cancer Center Collaborate to Revolutionize Lung Cancer Early Detection

The pilot project partnership envisions breath diagnostics to be an in-home screening that is fast, inexpensive, and as easy as blowing up a balloon

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Detect-ION, the pioneering Deep-Tech startup headquartered in Tampa, Florida, has partnered with Moffitt Cancer Center for an ambitious venture to revolutionize lung cancer early detection through next-generation breath diagnostics. The pilot project, sponsored by Detect-ION, introduces rapid, non-invasive, ultra-low-cost, point-of-care (PoC) breath diagnostics, offering a transformative approach to early lung cancer diagnosis.

“Traditional lung cancer screening using low-dose CT scans has very low uptake and is only available to population with a high risk of lung cancer based on age and smoking history. Despite the availability of lung cancer screening and next-generation therapies, the 5-year survival rate is a dismal 25% and over 120,000 persons die from this disease annually in the US”, shared Ashish Chaudhary, PhD, CEO of Detect-ION and principal investigator of the pilot study. “By utilizing trace-level chemical signatures to identify volatile organic compound (VOC) biomarkers at parts per trillion concentrations in exhaled breath, Detect-ION is developing a low-cost, patient-friendly, in-home test for diagnosing lung cancer. While it’s a complex sensing technology, think of it as quick and easy as blowing up a small balloon.”

The pilot study will leverage Detect-ION’s groundbreaking chip-scale mass spectrometry platform, named “CLARION,” to demonstrate key VOC biomarkers distinguishing lung cancer-positive patients from healthy controls.

“Since local therapy for early-stage lung cancer is associated with a substantially greater likelihood of cure, our pilot seeks to provide an additional approach for early detection of the disease. We will begin with late-stage patients to identify robust VOC biomarkers and if successful, we will conduct a follow-up study on early-stage patients to determine the potential for early detection,” said Matthew Schabath, PhD, co-leader of the Cancer Epidemiology Program at Moffitt and the co-PI of the project.

Through this pilot project, Detect-ION is advancing the diagnostic capabilities of PoC mass spectrometry, with a vision to provide a never-before-possible, at-home, self-administered regular testing capability. Detect-ION’s commitment to advancing lung cancer screening through breath diagnostics underscores its dedication to transforming healthcare with accessible, evidence-based solutions. The company hopes the data gained from this initial pilot study can inform early detection and diagnosis for other cancers, such as prostate, colorectal, pancreas, and liver.

