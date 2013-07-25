SUBSCRIBE
Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Grants $23 Million Contract to Battelle, NxStage Medical, Inc. and Aethlon Medical for a Sepsis Treatment

July 25, 2013 
1 min read

Battelle, NxStage and Aethlon will collaborate on a mobile medical device to treat sepsis in soldiers, funded by a $23M contract with DARPA. The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) handed a $23 million contract to 3 companies, Battelle, NxStage (NSDQ:NXTM) and Aethlon (OTC:AEMD), who will collaborate on a sepsis treatment device for the military. The project, which DARPA is calling the Dialysis-Like Therapeutics (DLT) program, will be funded in phases and the companies are tasked with building a portable sepsis treatment device.

Alliances
