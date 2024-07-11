Ipsen Inks Potential $1B First-in-Class ADC Deal With Foreseen

Ipsen is licensing another antibody-drug conjugate for cancer to its pipeline. Under an exclusive agreement worth more than $1 billion, Foreseen Biotechnology announced Thursday it is granting global rights to Ipsen to develop, manufacture and commercialize a potentially first-in-class preclinical asset.

Foreseen’s FS001 is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that targets a novel, unspecified antigen overexpressed in “many solid tumors,” according to the company. The antigen, identified through proprietary proteomic and AI-powered platforms, plays a critical role in tumor growth and metastasis.

Foreseen’s preclinical work on FS001 showed efficacy in multi-drug resistant cancer models. Under the licensing agreement, Ipsen now assumes responsibility for Phase I preparation activities including IND application submission, as well as all clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization activities. .

“As we prepare for the initiation of a Phase I clinical trial, we will evaluate FS001 in selected solid tumor types, which we hope will deliver critical new treatments for people living with cancer around the world,” Mary Jan Hinrichs, Ipsen’s senior vice president of early development, said in a statement.

The deal comes at a time when ADCs continue to be a hot area of biopharma investment, with the global market exceeding $10 billion last year for the first time. Analysts project a $30 billion market by 2028 and companies are laying out biobucks to get into the space.