DCN Dx and QIAGEN Lake Constance announce five finalists for Rapid Testing Innovation Award

October 16, 2019

CARLSBAD, Calif.—DCN Dx and Qiagen Lake Constance are pleased to announce five finalists for its second Rapid Testing Innovation Award. The award, which includes a cash prize of $10,000, will be presented at the 2019 Advanced Lateral Flow Course, October 22-24 in San Diego. The award recognizes the best innovation in rapid point-of-care assays or the most creative application for rapid assays during the past year.

This year’s finalists are:

Chemtest S.A., GlycoStrips ® for in situ and Rapid Detection of Bacterial Infectious Diseases

for in situ and Rapid Detection of Bacterial Infectious Diseases Entvantage Dx, Sinu-Test Bacterial Sinusitis Test Kit and Optical Reader System

Incas Diagnostics, A Molecular Point of Care Diagnostic for Treponema pallidum subspecies pertenue (yaws)

Luminostics, Inc., CLIP—A Smartphone-based Platform for Ultrasensitive Lateral Flow Assays

University Hospital Cologne, Non-invasive Urine Markers for the Differentiation between RCCs and Oncocytoma

“This year’s applicant pool represented the best and brightest in rapid point-of-care diagnostics development,” said Brendan O’Farrell, Ph.D., chief executive officer at DCN, the sponsoring organization. “We’re very excited about how the finalists solve a variety of interesting challenges.”

The Rapid Innovation Award incentivizes creativity and entrepreneurship to positively impact human health; veterinary or environmental testing; biological, chemical or radiological defense; pharmaceutical manufacturing; food safety; and any other challenge that could be improved with rapid diagnostics.

Last year’s winner was RPS for its FebriDx technology, a rapid point-of-care test that helps reduce unnecessary use of antibiotics in acute febrile respiratory infection. This diagnostic is expected to aid in the reduction of unnecessary antibiotic use, which contributes to antibiotic resistance.

The Advanced Lateral Flow Course and its Innovation Award are sponsored by DCN Dx and QIAGEN Lake Constance.

Since its founding more than 12 years ago, DCN Dx has been committed to furthering the rapid diagnostic test market through the continued evolution of technologies and applications related to lateral flow assays. For more information about DCN Dx, visit dcndx.com.

QIAGEN Lake Constance GmbH, a subsidiary of QIAGEN N.V., develops and produces innovative optical measuring instruments and detection units for the fields of biotechnology, medical technology, diagnostics, veterinary, environment and industry. The easy to use original equipment manufacturer (OEM) products enable our customers to develop their final product, either a lateral flow technology or a nucleic acid-based / isothermal amplification assays device. The OEM product range includes the development and production of portable instruments for point-of-need testing. QIAGEN Lake Constance GmbH cooperates internationally with various institutes and research facilities with an additional focus on the system integration of microfluidic test formats.

For more information contact:

John L. Tonkinson, Ph.D., Chief Business Development Officer

DCN Dx

Main: +1-760-804-3886 | Mobile: +1-860-977-4012

jtonkinson@dcndx.com

###

Copyright © 2019 DCN Diagnostics, All rights reserved.

Press