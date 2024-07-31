Cytek® Biosciences Automates Panel Design with New Intelligent Algorithm

Expanding Capabilities and Streamlining Experimental Workflows

FREMONT, Calif., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTKB) announced that it has developed a revolutionary tool to automate panel design. The company has expanded the capabilities of the Panel Builder tool within its Cytek® Cloud digital ecosystem with the addition of SpectroPanel™ tool, a proprietary new intelligent algorithm which suggests optimized panels in minutes.

Optimized for Cytek’s Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP™) technology, the SpectroPanel tool automates the assignment of fluorochromes to markers, removing the labor-intensive manual process. This allows scientists to jumpstart their panel design process.

With over 11,000 users and counting, Cytek Cloud is a vital resource in the research community. Supporting full spectrum flow cytometry research from panel design to experiment setup to data acquisition, Cytek Cloud enables researchers to design panels with ease, taking into account antigen density, marker expression, and reagent availability. Users can also access Cytek cFluor® and Tonbo™ reagents within the platform, via built-in Cytek and partner catalogs.

Cytek Cloud consists of a suite of integrated, online software tools that streamline workflows – combining all spectral panel design tools in one place and allowing users to prepare experiments remotely. Cytek Cloud accelerates the time to insight for a wide range of applications, including immunology, oncology, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases. The Panel Builder tool features an easy-to-use panel wizard that guides panel design with the ability to search and modify pre-designed panels and Optimized Multicolor Immunofluorescence Panels (OMIPs). Users can easily build and share panels.

Wenbin Jiang, Ph.D., CEO of Cytek Biosciences said, “This is a major milestone for us – and for the entire research community. What used to take days or weeks can now be done in minutes. The complexity and labor involved in panel design often deters users from utilizing flow cytometry. By simplifying this process, we anticipate increased adoption of FSP-based instruments across the industry. At Cytek, we pride ourselves on evolving our offerings to meet the needs of our users, and the SpectroPanel tool is a direct response to their requests for assistance with panel design. Looking ahead, we plan to expand Cytek Cloud’s capabilities, including enhanced data management, sharing, and analysis features.”

For more information, please visit https://cytekbio.com/pages/cytek-cloud.

About Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Cytek Biosciences (Nasdaq: CTKB) is a leading cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its patented Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP™) technology. Cytek’s novel approach harnesses the power of information within the entire spectrum of a fluorescent signal to achieve a higher level of multiplexing with precision and sensitivity. Cytek’s FSP platform includes its core instruments, the Cytek Aurora™ and Northern Lights™ systems; its cell sorter, the Cytek Aurora™ CS; the flow cytometer and imaging products under the Amnis® and Guava® brands; the Cytek Orion™ reagent cocktail preparation system, and reagents, software and services to provide a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions for its customers. Cytek headquarters are in Fremont, California with offices and distribution channels across the globe. More information about the company and its products is available at www.cytekbio.com .

Cytek’s products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures (other than Cytek’s Northern Lights-CLC system and certain reagents, which are available for clinical use in China and the European Union).

Cytek, SpectroPanel, Full Spectrum Profiling, FSP, cFluor, Cytek Aurora, Northern Lights, NL-CLC, Cytek Orion, Amnis and Guava are trademarks of Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases, public conference calls and webcasts, Cytek uses its website ( www.cytekbio.com ), LinkedIn page and X (formerly Twitter) account as channels of distribution of information about its company, products, planned financial and other announcements, attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information and Cytek may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Cytek’s website, LinkedIn page, and X account in addition to following its SEC filings, news releases, public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

