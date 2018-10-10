Cybrexa Therapeutics Appoints Vishwas Paralkar, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer

We are very pleased to have Vishwas Paralkar join our team. We are confident that his leadership and breadth of drug development experience will enable us to move our technology from the research stage into the clinic.
Sep 21, 2017
Cybrexa Therapeutics, a start-up cancer therapeutics company, announced today that it has appointed Vishwas Paralkar to the role of chief scientific officer. In this role, Dr. Paralkar will lead the development of Cybrexa’s tumor targeting technology. He will report to Cybrexa’s president and CEO, Per Hellsund.
“I was impressed with Cybrexa’s revolutionary technology and excellent leadership team,” Dr. Paralkar said. “The team has had multiple past successes and I am excited to bring this technology to market.”
