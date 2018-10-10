Cybrexa Therapeutics Appoints Vishwas Paralkar, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer

Sep 21, 2017

Cybrexa Therapeutics, a start-up cancer therapeutics company, announced today that it has appointed Vishwas Paralkar to the role of chief scientific officer. In this role, Dr. Paralkar will lead the development of Cybrexa’s tumor targeting technology. He will report to Cybrexa’s president and CEO, Per Hellsund.

“I was impressed with Cybrexa’s revolutionary technology and excellent leadership team,” Dr. Paralkar said. “The team has had multiple past successes and I am excited to bring this technology to market.”

Dr. Paralkar will lead the drug development effort for Cybrexa’s tumor targeting technology.

Read the press release.