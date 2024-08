TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--April 12, 2006--CryoFluor Therapeutics, a medical-device company developing a novel cryosurgical technology platform, has received an additional investment that extends its second round of financing. The additional funds will allow the company to complete a feasibility clinical trial of its device to treat abnormal uterine bleeding. Research Corporation Technologies (RCT), Endocare Inc. and Temple University participated in the investment.