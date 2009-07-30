SUBSCRIBE
Cornerstone Therapeutics Inc. Announces Closing of Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA Transaction

July 30, 2009 
1 min read

CARY, N.C., July 30 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- Cornerstone Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX - News), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing significant products primarily for the respiratory and related markets, today announced that it has closed the strategic transaction with Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA, a leading European pharmaceutical company headquartered in Parma, Italy. As a result of this transaction, Cornerstone received an exclusive 10-year license with renewable rights for the U.S. commercial rights to Chiesi’s Curosurf® product, the world-leading treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for Respiratory Distress Syndrome in premature infants, and $15.5 million in cash. Cornerstone also received first right of offer on all new products and technology Chiesi intends to market in the U.S. Chiesi became the controlling stockholder of Cornerstone as a result of the Company’s issuance of approximately 12.2 million new shares in connection with the consummation of the transaction and Chiesi’s related purchase of shares from certain of the Company’s executives.

Alliances
