Congruence Therapeutics to Present at Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences - March 27, 2024

March 27, 2024 | 
Congruence Therapeutics, a computationally-driven biotechnology company building a unique pipeline of transformative small molecule correctors rationally designed to rescue aberrant protein function, announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences.

MONTREAL, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Congruence Therapeutics, a computationally-driven biotechnology company building a unique pipeline of transformative small molecule correctors rationally designed to rescue aberrant protein function, announced today that it will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference, being held in a virtual format April 8-11, 2024. Clarissa Desjardins, Ph.D., CEO of Congruence, will present a company overview on Tuesday, April 9th at 9:30 am ET. Company management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors at this conference.
  • 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, being held April 16-17, 2024, in Toronto, Ontario. Dr. Desjardins will present a company overview on Tuesday, April 16 at 1:30 pm ET. Company management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors at this conference.

About Congruence Therapeutics
Congruence is a computationally-driven biotechnology company building a unique pipeline of transformative small molecule correctors rationally designed to rescue aberrant protein function. Our proprietary scalable platform, Revenir™, captures the biophysical features of proteins across their conformational ensembles, in order to identify novel allosteric and cryptic pockets which are virtually screened to generate novel chemical matter.

For more information, please visit www.congruencetx.com.

Company Contact
Charles Grubsztajn
Chief Operating Officer
cgrubsztajn@congruencetx.com

Media Contact
Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
amy@juniper-point.com
858-366-3243

