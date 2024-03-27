Congruence Therapeutics to Present at Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences - March 27, 2024

MONTREAL, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Congruence Therapeutics, a computationally-driven biotechnology company building a unique pipeline of transformative small molecule correctors rationally designed to rescue aberrant protein function, announced today that it will participate in the following investor conferences:

23 rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference, being held in a virtual format April 8-11, 2024. Clarissa Desjardins, Ph.D., CEO of Congruence, will present a company overview on Tuesday, April 9 th at 9:30 am ET. Company management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors at this conference.

Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference, being held in a virtual format April 8-11, 2024. Clarissa Desjardins, Ph.D., CEO of Congruence, will present a company overview on Tuesday, April 9 at 9:30 am ET. Company management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors at this conference. 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, being held April 16-17, 2024, in Toronto, Ontario. Dr. Desjardins will present a company overview on Tuesday, April 16 at 1:30 pm ET. Company management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors at this conference.

About Congruence Therapeutics

Congruence is a computationally-driven biotechnology company building a unique pipeline of transformative small molecule correctors rationally designed to rescue aberrant protein function. Our proprietary scalable platform, Revenir™, captures the biophysical features of proteins across their conformational ensembles, in order to identify novel allosteric and cryptic pockets which are virtually screened to generate novel chemical matter.

For more information, please visit www.congruencetx.com .

Company Contact

Charles Grubsztajn

Chief Operating Officer

cgrubsztajn@congruencetx.com

Media Contact

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

amy@juniper-point.com

858-366-3243

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/congruence-therapeutics-to-present-at-multiple-upcoming-investor-conferences-302101538.html

SOURCE Congruence Therapeutics