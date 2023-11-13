Cognito Therapeutics to Present at the 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Cognito Therapeutics, a late-stage neuroscience company developing disease-modifying therapies to treat CNS diseases, today announced that Brent Vaughan, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference, being held November 28-30, 2023 in New York, NY.

The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. EST.

The Company’s management team will participate in one-on-one investor meetings. To request a meeting, please contact your Piper Sandler representative or Lee Roth of Burns McClellan at lroth@burnsmc.com.

About Cognito Therapeutics

Cognito Therapeutics is a clinical-stage neurotechnology company developing disease-modifying therapeutic approaches to treat neurodegenerative disorders. Its non-invasive neuromodulation platform was developed by MIT Professors and scientific founders Li-Huei Tsai and Ed Boyden. The Company’s lead therapy is currently in a pivotal study (HOPE) in Alzheimer’s Disease and was awarded FDA Breakthrough Device Designation. Cognito is based in Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit www.cognitotx.com. Follow us on Twitter at @cognitotx.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231113920266/en/