SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

Cognito Therapeutics to Present at the 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

November 13, 2023 | 
1 min read

Cognito Therapeutics today announced that Brent Vaughan, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference, being held November 28-30, 2023 in New York, NY.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Cognito Therapeutics, a late-stage neuroscience company developing disease-modifying therapies to treat CNS diseases, today announced that Brent Vaughan, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference, being held November 28-30, 2023 in New York, NY.

The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. EST.

The Company’s management team will participate in one-on-one investor meetings. To request a meeting, please contact your Piper Sandler representative or Lee Roth of Burns McClellan at lroth@burnsmc.com.

About Cognito Therapeutics

Cognito Therapeutics is a clinical-stage neurotechnology company developing disease-modifying therapeutic approaches to treat neurodegenerative disorders. Its non-invasive neuromodulation platform was developed by MIT Professors and scientific founders Li-Huei Tsai and Ed Boyden. The Company’s lead therapy is currently in a pivotal study (HOPE) in Alzheimer’s Disease and was awarded FDA Breakthrough Device Designation. Cognito is based in Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit www.cognitotx.com. Follow us on Twitter at @cognitotx.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Lee Roth
Burns McClellan, Inc.
646-930-4406
lroth@burnsmc.com

Media Contact
Kimberly Ha
KKH Advisors
917-291-5744
kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com

Source: Cognito Therapeutics

Events Massachusetts
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Government
Vertex Reaches Reimbursement Deal with UK for Casgevy Gene Therapy in Thalassemia
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Deals
BMS Backs Out of $1.5B Deal, Returns Rights to Agenus for Bispecific Antibody
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
A closed sign hanging on the door of a business
Business
Big Pharma-Backed Ribon Therapeutics Shuts Down Business Operations
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Vertex Pharmaceuticals' headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts
Pipeline
Vertex Scraps Two Phase I AATD Candidates Following Disappointing Data
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac