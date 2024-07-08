SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Cognito Therapeutics Announces Scientific Presentations at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2024

July 8, 2024 | 
2 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Cognito Therapeutics, a leader in technology-based therapeutic interventions for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it will present four scientific posters at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2024 (AAIC). The largest international meeting dedicated to advancing dementia science, AAIC will be held in Philadelphia, PA, and online from July 28 – Aug 1, 2024.

“We are excited to share our latest data demonstrating the potential of our non-invasive neuromodulation therapy to slow Alzheimer’s disease progression and result in time saved,” said Ralph Kern, M.D. MHSc, Chief Medical Officer, Cognito Therapeutics. “By modifying synaptic and myelin proteins and reducing white matter and brain volume loss, our disease-modifying therapy may play a key role in maintaining brain function. We look forward to presenting our latest clinical research findings and their implications for future treatments with the global Alzheimer’s research community at AAIC 2024.”

Details of the presentations are as follows:

OVERTURE I Phase 2 Study time-savings analysis using composite measures of function and cognition
Date/Time: Sunday, July 28, 2024: 8:00 AM – 4:15 PM ET
Presenting Author: Ralph Kern, M.D. MHSc, Chief Medical Officer, Cognito Therapeutics
Poster Number: 94669
Session: Developing Topics: Drug Development

OVERTURE I Phase 2 Clinical Trial MRI Outcomes Demonstrate Consistent Treatment Benefits in Subgroup Analysis
Date/Time: Tuesday, July 30, 2024: 7:30 AM – 4:15 PM EDT
Presenting Author: Lily Lee PhD, Vice President and Head of Medical Affairs, Cognito Therapeutics
Poster Number: 85091
Session: Biomarkers: Neuroimaging

Mechanistic Insights of Gamma Sensory Stimulation: CSF Proteomic Analyses Reveal Changes in Myelin and Synaptic Proteins
Date/Time: Tuesday, July 30, 2024: 7:30 AM – 4:15 PM ET
Presenting Author: Mihaly Hajos PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Cognito Therapeutics
Poster Number: 87390
Session: Biomarkers: Biomarkers (non-neuroimaging)

OVERTURE I Phase 2 MRI Analysis Demonstrates Reduced Corpus Callosum Atrophy in Alzheimer’s Disease
Date/Time: Wednesday, July 31, 2024: 7:30 AM – 4:15 PM
Presenting Author: Ralph Kern, M.D. MHSc, Chief Medical Officer, Cognito Therapeutics
Poster Number: 85446
Session: Biomarkers: Neuroimaging

To meet with the Cognito team on-site at AAIC, please contact aaic2024@cognitotx.com.

About Cognito Therapeutics

Cognito Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage neurotechnology company dedicated to the development of transformative disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Cognito’s proprietary approach targets dysregulated network activity in the brain and has shown meaningful outcomes in Alzheimer’s patients. Cognito’s lead product, Spectris, employs a proprietary non-invasive method designed to evoke increased gamma frequency brain activity using auditory and visual neuromodulation to slow the rate of brain atrophy and loss of brain function. Cognito’s mission is to develop a new class of technology-based therapeutic interventions to transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. Cognito is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit www.cognitotx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240708403475/en/

Contacts

Kimberly Ha
KKH Advisors
917-291-5744
kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com

Source: Cognito Therapeutics

View this news release online at:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240708403475/en

Alzheimer’s disease Events Massachusetts
