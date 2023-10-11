Codetta Bio Appoints Life Sciences Industry Leader Jacques Corriveau as CEO

Corriveau brings 25 years of commercial and operational leadership experience in life sciences, biopharma, and diagnostics from Ultivue, AstraZeneca, Roche and NanoString

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Codetta Bio, the life sciences company developing advanced multi-omic biomarker measurement tools, announced today that Jacques Corriveau has been appointed as its new Chief Executive Officer. In this role, Corriveau will lead Codetta’s next phase of commercial growth as the team advances the development of its disruptive multi-omic solution and brings its technology to market.

Corriveau joins Codetta with more than 25 years of commercial and operational leadership in life science tools, biopharma, and diagnostics, and has demonstrated success in developing and growing early-stage companies. Most recently, Corriveau served as President and CEO at Ultivue, Inc. for three years, where he led organizational growth in commercial operations and manufacturing capacity. Prior to that, he worked for AstraZeneca’s Definiens Inc. as Vice President and General Manager for North America. Corriveau also spent 10 years in various commercial roles at NanoString Technologies, where he created, developed, and executed go-to-market strategies.

“I was drawn to Codetta because of the potential its technology has to enable new assays at a scale and plex that I believe will rival next-generation sequencing without the expense and complexity,” said Corriveau. “Codetta’s mission perfectly aligns with my goal to make a meaningful contribution to establishing precision medicine as the universal standard of care.”

Dr. Anthony Lemmo, who served as Codetta’s CEO for the last year, will continue to support the development and commercialization of the company’s breakthrough multi-omic biomarker measurement technology as Chief Technology Officer.

“During my time as CEO, I was privileged to lead the company in developing a unique technology that I believe will uncover valuable information on diseases and help advance the research and development of new therapies. Jacques is enthusiastic, shares the same vision, and has the leadership skills Codetta needs to bring our innovative multi-omic solution to market,” said Dr. Lemmo. “I am excited to see Codetta advance to its next stage and look forward to supporting Jacques and the team in executing Codetta’s mission as CTO.”

About Codetta Bio

Codetta Bio is developing advanced multi-omic biomarker measurement tools supporting data-driven approaches to understanding the unique genetic, environmental, lifestyle, and clinical factors that contribute to individual health and wellness. For more information, visit http://www.codettabio.com.

