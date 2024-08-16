SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

CoCrystal Pharma to Present at August 20th Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event

August 16, 2024 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2024 / CoCrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, coronaviruses and noroviruses, announces that management will present a company overview at the virtual Investor Summit Microcap Forum being held Tuesday, August 20, 2024. Management will be available for 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day.

Qualified investors can register here to view the live presentation and to ask questions.

Event: Q3 Investor Summit
Date: August 20th, 2024
Presentation Time: 9:00 a.m. ET (6:00 a.m. PT)
Location: WEBCAST LINK

  • The theme is 50 micro-cap companies with a catalyst and/or strong performance in the current market.

  • Take a deep dive with the best Investors in MicroCap

  • Live Q & A

  • Complimentary to Qualified Investors. Please REGISTER HERE.

About Cocrystal Pharma
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2), noroviruses and hepatitis C viruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com.

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. Founded in 2015.

Contact:
Fred Rockwell
fred@investorsummitgroup.com
Investor Summit Group

SOURCE: CoCrystal Pharma

View the original press release on accesswire.com

New York Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Rajesh Misra, Principal, Life Sciences Quality and Regulatory, KPMG; Denise Mead, Healthcare and Life Sciences Technology Leader, Microsoft; Don Soong, Sr. Director/GM, QARA and Spend Transparency Solutions, IQVIA
Partnered
QARA Professionals Question a Future with Cybersecurity Issues, US Litigation, and the EU AI Act
August 12, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Pictured: Entrance to Pfizer's office in Belgium
RSV
Pfizer Nabs Pivotal Phase III Win for RSV Vaccine in Immunocompromised Adults
August 12, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
A scientist with pill bottles in front of FDA headquarters
Regulatory
FDA Action Alert: Ascendis, Gilead and Regeneron
August 12, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
3D illustration of blood cells being produced in the bone marrow
Cancer
Actinium to Farm Out AML Radioactive Drug After FDA Asks for Another Trial
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac