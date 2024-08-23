SUBSCRIBE
Clover Health to Participate in Upcoming 2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

August 23, 2024 | 
1 min read

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover,” “Clover Health” or the “Company”), a physician enablement technology company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Peter Kuipers, will present at the 2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be accessible from Clover Health’s investor relations website at https://investors.cloverhealth.com/.

About Clover Health:
Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a physician enablement technology company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare. This includes a health equity-based focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is powered by our software platform, Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the healthcare ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes through the early identification and management of chronic disease. For our members, we provide PPO and HMO Medicare Advantage plans in several states, with a differentiated focus on our flagship wide-network, high-choice PPO plans. For healthcare providers outside Clover Health’s Medicare Advantage plan, we aim to extend the benefits of our data-driven technology platform to a wider audience via our subsidiary, Counterpart Health, and to enable enhanced patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs on a nationwide scale. Clover Health has published data demonstrating the technology’s impact on Medication Adherence, as well as the earlier identification and management of Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease.

Press Contact:
Andrew Still-Baxter
press@cloverhealth.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Ryan Schmidt
investors@cloverhealth.com

