Press Releases

Chimerix to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provide an Operational Update on August 13, 2024

August 6, 2024 
DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases, today announced that it will host a live conference call and audio webcast on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET to report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, and to provide a business overview.

To access the live conference call, please dial (646) 307-1963 (domestic) or (800) 715-9871 (international) at least five minutes prior to the start time, and refer to conference ID 5436125. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the Investors’ section of the Company’s website, www.chimerix.com. An archived webcast will be available on the Chimerix website approximately two hours after the event.

About Chimerix

Chimerix is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. The Company’s most advanced clinical-stage development program, ONC201, is in development for H3 K27M-mutant glioma.

CONTACT:

Will O’Connor
Stern Investor Relations
212-362-1200
will@sternir.com

