Chemomab Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Scientific Conferences - May 17, 2024

May 17, 2024 | 
TEL AVIV, Israel, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB) (Chemomab), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced upcoming scientific presentations at the Gordon Research Conference on Chemotactic Cytokines and at EASL 2024, the Annual Congress of the European Association for the Study of the Liver.

The presentations cover a range of topics, from new preclinical studies further elucidating the roles of the soluble protein target CCL24 and Chemomab’s CCL24 neutralizing antibody CM-101 in fibro-inflammatory disease, to novel translational research designed to support the ongoing clinical development of CM-101 for primary sclerosing cholangitis, a rare and often fatal fibrotic liver disease. The presentations will be made available and described in greater detail post embargo.

Gordon Research Conference: Chemotactic Cytokines - Portland, Maine, USA, June 2-7, 2024

Date: June 2-7, 2024
Format: Poster presentation: Attenuating liver fibrosis and inflammation: blocking CCL24 inhibits
recruitment of hepatic stellate cells, monocytes and neutrophils and modulates hepatic
stellate cell activation
Presenter: Prof. Amnon Peled, Hadassah University Hospital; Faculty of Medicine, Hebrew University
Information: 2024 Chemotactic Cytokines Conference GRC

EASL Congress 2024 – Milan, Italy, June 5-8, 2024

Date: June 6, 2024
Time: 8:30-18:00 CEST
Format: Poster presentation: Ex-vivo translational assay of hepatic stellate cells using patient-
derived serum characterizes the anti-fibrotic activity of CM-101
Presenter: Revital Aricha, PhD, Vice President, Translational Science, Chemomab Therapeutics
Session: Poster - Fibrosis/Stellate cell biology, Abstract #380
Date: June 6, 2024
Time: 8:30-17:00 CEST
Format: Poster presentation: Machine learning-driven identification of serum protein signature for
primary sclerosing cholangitis and enhanced liver fibrosis score
Presenter: Ilan Vaknin, PhD, Vice President, R&D, Chemomab Therapeutics
Session: Immune-mediated and cholestatic: Experimental and pathophysiology, Abstract #1032
Date: June 7, 2024
Time: 12:25-13:45 CEST
Format: Poster Tour: Ex-vivo translational assay of hepatic stellate cells using patient-derived serum
characterizes the anti-fibrotic activity of CM-101
Presenter: Ilan Vaknin, PhD, Vice President, R&D, Chemomab Therapeutics
Session: Fibrosis/Stellate Cell Biology Poster Tour, Abstract #380
Location: Basic Science Track Hub
Information: EASL Congress 2024

In addition, Chemomab Corporate Development will be in San Diego June 3-6, 2024, participating in the BIO International Convention’s One-on-One Partnering™ event. Registered attendees can click here to log in and schedule a meeting with Chemomab.

About Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.
Chemomab is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes CCL24 activity. In clinical and preclinical studies, CM-101 appears safe, with the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibro-inflammatory diseases. Chemomab has reported positive results from three clinical trials of CM-101 in patients, including a Phase 2a liver fibrosis trial in NASH patients and an investigator-initiated study in patients with severe lung injury. A Phase 2 trial in primary sclerosing cholangitis has completed patient enrollment, with topline data expected midyear 2024. Chemomab’s CM-101 program for the treatment of systemic sclerosis is Phase 2-ready with an open U.S. IND. For more information about Chemomab, visit chemomab.com.

