Challenging Research Models to Improve Health Equity

Diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) continues to be a challenge for drug and medical device developers. While there has been some improvement in clinical trials, our guests note that unless there is a commercial or regulatory need, DE&I is still an afterthought for many developers when designing clinical trials.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠⁠Ali Pashazadeh⁠⁠, CEO,Treehill Partners

Charlotte Jones-Burton, Board Member, bluebird bio; Founder & President, Women of Color in Pharma⁠⁠⁠

Chia Chia Sun⁠⁠⁠, Chief Commercial Officer, ⁠⁠⁠Fab Biopharma; CEO, Damiva

Phyllis Greenberger, Senior Vice President, Policy & Regulatory, Healthy Women

Todd Rudo, Chief Medical Officer, Clario

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple Podcasts

> Listen on Amazon Music

> Listen on iHeart