Challenging Research Models to Improve Health Equity

June 20, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Lori Ellis

This week on Denatured, Head of Insights Lori Ellis and guests discuss the persisting challenges of diversity, equity and inclusion when designing clinical trials.

Diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) continues to be a challenge for drug and medical device developers. While there has been some improvement in clinical trials, our guests note that unless there is a commercial or regulatory need, DE&I is still an afterthought for many developers when designing clinical trials.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠⁠Ali Pashazadeh⁠⁠, CEO,Treehill Partners

Charlotte Jones-Burton, Board Member, bluebird bio; Founder & President, Women of Color in Pharma⁠⁠⁠

Chia Chia Sun⁠⁠⁠, Chief Commercial Officer, ⁠⁠⁠Fab Biopharma; CEO, Damiva

Phyllis Greenberger, Senior Vice President, Policy & Regulatory, Healthy Women

Todd Rudo, Chief Medical Officer, Clario

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple Podcasts

> Listen on Amazon Music

> Listen on iHeart

Podcasts
Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis is the Head of Insights at BioSpace. She analyzes and comments on industry trends for BioSpace and clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
