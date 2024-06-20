Challenging Research Models to Improve Health Equity

This week on Denatured, Head of Insights Lori Ellis and guests discuss the persisting challenges of diversity, equity and inclusion when designing clinical trials.
Diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) continues to be a challenge for drug and medical device developers. While there has been some improvement in clinical trials, our guests note that unless there is a commercial or regulatory need, DE&I is still an afterthought for many developers when designing clinical trials.
Host
Lori Ellis, Head of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Ali Pashazadeh, CEO,Treehill Partners
Charlotte Jones-Burton, Board Member, bluebird bio; Founder & President, Women of Color in Pharma
Chia Chia Sun, Chief Commercial Officer, Fab Biopharma; CEO, Damiva
Phyllis Greenberger, Senior Vice President, Policy & Regulatory, Healthy Women
Todd Rudo, Chief Medical Officer, Clario