CEO of World’s First Profitable Regenerative Medicine Company, ORGANOGENESIS, Details Path to Profitability for the Regenerative Medicine Field

CANTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Geoff MacKay, CEO of ORGANOGENESIS, Inc., will present at the world’s leading biotech conference, BIO 2007 on May 8, 2007 in Boston, MA. The session details the successful business strategies that ORGANOGENESIS has followed in becoming the first profitable regenerative medicine company. MacKay discusses a model for companies exploring commercialization in regenerative medicine, and details how ORGANOGENESIS has successfully translated science from this field into commercial therapies benefiting patients today. MacKay also presented last week at the prestigious European Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine Congress in London.