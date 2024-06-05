Celerion Honored With Prestigious CRO Leadership Award for Ninth Consecutive Year

LINCOLN, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Celerion, a leading clinical research organization, is pleased to announce it has received a CRO Leadership Award for the ninth time by global biopharmaceutical executives in Life Science Leader’s annual CRO Leadership Awards for 2024.

Celerion was distinguished among 42 of their peers in the annual Contract Research Quality Benchmarking online survey conducted by Industry Standard Research. Celerion was recognized as a CRO Leader in the quality, capabilities and reliability categories across two groups of respondents (small pharma and combined big and small pharma).

“We are deeply honored to receive this award, which reaffirms our commitment to helping our clients bring life-changing medicines to market,” said Celerion CEO Susan Thornton, Ph.D. “This achievement would not have been possible without the trust and collaboration of our valued clients. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to them for their partnership in driving meaningful progress and improving patient outcomes.”

About Celerion

Celerion, a global leader in early clinical research services, offers a unique combination of medical expertise, clinical operations experience, and scientific excellence that gives its clients the confidence to make fast, accurate decisions about their drug development path.

For over fifty years, Celerion has leveraged the latest operational concepts and technologies to execute safety/tolerability, pharmacokinetic, and pharmacodynamic studies in highly controlled clinical environments. These include first-in-human dose escalation, drug-drug interaction, cardiac safety, bioequivalence and bioavailability, metabolism, and excretion studies, as well as pharmacokinetic evaluations in patients with impaired renal or hepatic function. In addition, Celerion offers data management, biostatistics, clinical monitoring, and bioanalytical services. Our founding mission is to help our clients get their drugs to market quickly, so that they touch the lives of our family, friends, and people in need around the world. For more information, please visit www.celerion.com.

