Celerion Achieves Milestone With CLIA Certification for Its Bioanalytical Laboratory, Expanding Capabilities in Clinical Trials and Diagnostic Testing

LINCOLN, Neb--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Celerion, a leading clinical research organization, proudly announces its recent achievement of obtaining the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certification for its state-of-the-art bioanalytical laboratory located in Lincoln, Nebraska. This significant milestone marks a pivotal step in Celerion’s commitment to advancing healthcare by integrating high-complexity testing and diagnostic services into its comprehensive suite of bioanalytical solutions.

Celerion’s clinical laboratories, including their Lincoln site, have been CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited for over 25 years, which helped facilitate the CLIA certification of the laboratory. The CLIA certification is a testament to Celerion’s adherence to the highest standards of laboratory quality and competence. It enables Celerion to conduct non-waived testing on human specimens, a critical component in the health assessment, diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of diseases. This certification is particularly crucial as it allows Celerion to perform these vital tests prior to the full accreditation inspection by a CMS-approved agency, ensuring continuous advancement in patient care and clinical research.

With this certification, Celerion’s bioanalytical laboratory is now able to conduct lab-developed tests in specialized areas such as diagnostic immunology. These tests, recognized for their “high complexity” and stringent CLIA oversight, include but are not limited to ADA (anti-drug antibodies), NAb (neutralizing antibodies), and a wide array of biomarker assays. These assays are instrumental in determining patient inclusion and exclusion criteria for clinical trial enrollment, thereby enhancing the precision and efficacy of clinical studies. Moreover, the CLIA certification allows Celerion to engage in studies that require the reporting of patient-specific results. This capability is crucial for tailoring patient care and treatment, such as adjusting individual dosing based on specific data, distinct from the standard dosing for the general study population. This approach not only underscores the personalized aspect of patient care, but also significantly contributes to the optimization of therapeutic strategies and outcomes.

Celerion’s Executive Vice President, Global Bioanalytical Sciences, Dr. Chad Briscoe, stated, “Achieving CLIA certification for bioanalytical assays is not just a milestone for Celerion, but a leap forward for the entire field of bioanalysis and clinical research. It underscores our unwavering commitment to quality, precision, and innovation. With this certification, we are poised to deliver enhanced value to our clients and contribute more profoundly to the advancement of healthcare and patient treatment options.”

About Celerion

Celerion, a global leader in early clinical research services, offers a unique combination of medical expertise, clinical operations experience, and scientific excellence that gives its clients the confidence to make fast, accurate decisions about their drug development path.

For over fifty years, Celerion has leveraged the latest operational concepts and technologies to execute safety/tolerability, pharmacokinetic, and pharmacodynamic studies in highly controlled clinical environments. These include first-in-human dose escalation, drug-drug interaction, cardiac safety, bioequivalence and bioavailability, metabolism, and excretion studies, as well as pharmacokinetic evaluations in patients with impaired renal or hepatic function. In addition, Celerion offers data management, biostatistics, clinical monitoring, and bioanalytical services. Our founding mission is to help our clients get their drugs to market quickly, so that they touch the lives of our family, friends, and people in need around the world. For more information, please visit www.celerion.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240206768635/en/