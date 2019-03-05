Catalyst Clinical Research, LLC Acquired Certain Assets of Triangle Biostatistics, LLC

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Catalyst Clinical Research, LLC (“Catalyst”), a leading provider of therapeutically-aligned, operational experts to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies in clinical development, acquired certain assets of Triangle Biostatistics, LLC (“Triangle”). With locations in Raleigh, NC and Wilmington, NC, Triangle is a leading provider of statistical programming, statistical consulting, and data management services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company has experience working with large, midsize, and small customers, in all phases of development, and numerous regulatory submissions across various indications. The addition of Triangle’s biometrics services enhances and deepens Catalyst’s offerings and further positions the company as a trusted service provider. The management team and employees of Triangle also joined Catalyst as part of the transaction.

“We are excited to add Triangle’s service offerings and to welcome the management team and employees to Catalyst. We have known the team for a long time, having worked with them on numerous projects. Their expertise, customer service orientation, and overall culture are a great fit with Catalyst, and we look forward to capitalizing on the strengths of both organizations to execute our strategy. Organizations undergoing clinical development today seek well-rounded, service providers, and the Triangle team has a deep understanding of the life science development industry, having worked in both sponsor and service provider organizations. Their services are highly regarded and sought after,” said Nick Dyer, CEO of Catalyst.

“Catalyst is exactly the right partner for us as we wanted a well-respected and industry-leading organization to help take the company we created to the next level,” said Jeff Sorbel, Co-Founder of Triangle. “The combination creates a company with multiple service offerings and positions us well to meet market demand. We understand that pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies want collaborative and transparent relationships with experienced consultants who have a high level of subject matter expertise,” said Chuck Wakeford, Co-Founder of Triangle. “We are excited to be part of growing the business and executing the strategy. We have always had deep and positive interactions with our customers and know that Catalyst enjoys the same type of relationships,” said Chan Welborn, Co-Founder of Triangle.

About Catalyst Clinical Research, LLC

Catalyst is a leading provider of clinical operation solutions to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. With locations in the US and UK, the company serves many global companies, providing customer-centric solutions on a worldwide basis. The company was built on more than two decades of experience in assisting clients with their clinical development programs by providing therapeutically-aligned experts and teams and customized solutions. Catalyst is a portfolio company of NovaQuest Capital Management, LLC, a leading healthcare and life sciences investment firm. For more information, please visit www.catalystcr.com.

About Triangle Biostatistics, LLC

Triangle is a leading provider of statistical programming, statistical consulting, and data management services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company has extensive experience working with large, midsize, and small companies. Triangle offers broad experience across all phases of development and numerous regulatory submissions that span multiple therapeutic areas. Triangle is well positioned to provide strong statistical consulting and programming support utilizing sound scientific reasoning and the latest computing technology.

