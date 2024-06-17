SUBSCRIBE
Catalyst Clinical Research

IN THE PRESS
Business
Catalyst Clinical Research Announces CEO Succession
February 14, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Medidata Announces Expansion of Multi-Year Partnership with Catalyst Clinical Research for Oncology Trials
October 26, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Deals
Catalyst Clinical Research Acquires Aptus Clinical to Accelerate European Expansion, Broaden Client Services, and Enhance Patient Impact
May 4, 2022
 · 
4 min read
Business
Catalyst Clinical Research, Ledger Run Expand Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Research, Streamline Clinical Operations
February 8, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Lone Star Bio
Moleculin Signs Agreement with Catalyst Clinical Research to Begin Sarcoma Trial
February 1, 2021
 · 
5 min read
Deals
Catalyst Clinical Research Announces Merger with Ce3, Inc. to Form a Market-Leading Next-Generation Oncology CRO
August 5, 2020
 · 
3 min read
Deals
Catalyst Clinical Research, LLC Acquired Certain Assets of Triangle Biostatistics, LLC
March 5, 2019
 · 
3 min read
Deals
Catalyst Clinical Research, LLC To Accelerate Growth With The Acquisition By NovaQuest Capital Management, LLC’s Private Equity Group
October 31, 2018
 · 
3 min read
