Cartesian Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC) (the “Company), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering mRNA cell therapy for autoimmune diseases, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference on Monday, May 20, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat is expected to be accessible in the Events section of the Company’s website at www.cartesiantherapeutics.com, where an archived replay of the event will be accessible for a limited time.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company pioneering mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead asset, Descartes-08, is a potential first-in-class mRNA CAR-T in Phase 2b clinical development for patients with generalized myasthenia gravis. Additional Phase 2 studies are planned in systemic lupus erythematosus under an allowed IND, as well as basket trials in additional autoimmune indications. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline also includes Descartes-15, a next-generation, autologous anti-BCMA mRNA CAR-T. For more information, please visit www.cartesiantherapeutics.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn or X, formerly known as Twitter.

