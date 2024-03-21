Carisma Announces Upcoming Presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

PHILADELPHIA, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CARM) (“Carisma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative immunotherapies, today announced its upcoming presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place from April 5-10, 2024, in San Diego, California. The poster presentation will showcase preclinical data illustrating the advancements made with Carisma’s proprietary Engineered Microenvironment Converters (EM-C) platform. Furthermore, Michael Klichinsky, PharmD, PhD, Co-Founder, and Chief Scientific Officer at Carisma, will present “Engineering Macrophages for Cancer Immunotherapy: CARs and Beyond” during the Major Symposium session titled “Engineering Strategies Based on NK, gd T Cells and Their Receptors, and Macrophages,” scheduled for Wednesday, April 10, 2024, from 10:15 AM to 11:45 AM PT. Details on the poster presentation at AACR 2024 are below: Poster Title: Macrophages Expressing Synthetic Cytokine Receptors Reverse IL10-Mediated Immunosuppression within Solid Tumors and Promote Adaptive Immunity

Session Title: Adoptive Cell Therapies 4

Abstract Number: 5249

Session Date & Time: Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM PT About Carisma Therapeutics Carisma Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on utilizing our proprietary macrophage and monocyte cell engineering platform to develop transformative immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. We have created a comprehensive, differentiated proprietary cell therapy platform focused on engineered macrophages and monocytes, cells that play a crucial role in both the innate and adaptive immune response. Carisma is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, please visit www.carismatx.com. Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Carisma’s business, strategy, future operations, cash runway, the advancement of Carisma’s product candidates and product pipeline, and clinical development of Carisma’s product candidates, including expectations regarding timing of initiation and results of clinical trials, and participation by Carisma in future healthcare industry and investor conferences. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goals,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “predict,” “target,” “possible,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Carisma’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 9, 2023, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Carisma’s other recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements that are made in this press release speak as of the date of this press release. Carisma undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by the federal securities laws. Investors:

