CareRx Corporation to Host Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - CareRx Corporation (“CareRx” or “the Company”) (TSX: CRRX) today announced it will host a conference call, including a slide presentation, to discuss its second quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The Company expects to report its second quarter 2024 financial results via news release at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

Telephone Dial-In Access Information

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/3Rcp2MH to receive an instant automated call back.

To dial direct and enter the call through an operator, dial 416-764-8659 or 1-888-664-6392. Please connect approximately 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation. Those participating in the conference call by telephone can view the slide presentation by accessing the online webcast (see instructions below) and choosing the Non-Streaming Audio option.

Webcast Access Information

A live webcast of the conference call, including the slide presentation, will be available on the Events and Presentations page of the Investors section of the Company’s web site (https://carerx.ca/presentations/). Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. To view the webcast presentation with slides, please choose either the Real Streaming Audio or Windows Streaming Audio option.

The webcast with slide presentation will be archived for 90 days on the Events and Presentations page of the Investors section of the Company’s web site (https://carerx.ca/presentations/).

About CareRx Corporation

CareRx is Canada’s leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors living communities. We serve approximately 91,000 residents in over 1,500 seniors and other congregate care communities (long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes). We are a national organization with a large network of pharmacy fulfillment centres strategically located across the country. This allows us to deliver medications in a timely and cost-effective manner and quickly respond to routine changes in medication management. We use best-in-class technology that automates the preparation and verification of multi-dose compliance packaging of medication, providing the highest levels of safety and adherence for individuals with complex medication regimens. We take an active role in working with our home operator partners to promote resident health, staff education, and medication system quality and efficiency.

