Cardiff Oncology to Report Second Quarter 2024 Results and Provide Business Update

August 1, 2024 | 
1 min read

- Management will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT -

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers, today announced that it plans to release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 on Thursday, August 8 after the close of trading.

Conference Call and Webcast

Cardiff Oncology will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT on August 8, 2024. Individuals interested in listening to the live conference call may do so by using the webcast link in the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https://investors.cardiffoncology.com/news-events/events. A replay will be available in the investor relations section on the company’s website following the completion of the call.

About Cardiff Oncology, Inc.
Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition, a well-validated oncology drug target, to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers. The Company’s lead asset is onvansertib, a PLK1 inhibitor being evaluated in combination with standard of care (SoC) therapeutics in clinical programs targeting indications such as RAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), as well as in investigator-initiated trials in metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and triple negative breast cancer (TNBC). These programs and the Company’s broader development strategy are designed to target tumor vulnerabilities in order to overcome treatment resistance and deliver superior clinical benefit compared to the SoC alone. For more information, please visit https://www.cardiffoncology.com.

Cardiff Oncology Contact:
James Levine
Chief Financial Officer
858-952-7670
jlevine@cardiffoncology.com

Investor Contact:
Kiki Patel, PharmD
Gilmartin Group
332-895-3225
Kiki@gilmartinir.com

Media Contact:
Grace Spencer
Taft Communications
609-583-1151
grace@taftcommunications.com

Earnings
