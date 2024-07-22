Capsa Brings NexPak Automated Medication Packaging System To Retail Pharmacies

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capsa Healthcare, a leader in advanced healthcare workflow solutions, will unveil its new NexPak Automated Packaging System to retail and institutional pharmacies at the upcoming Cardinal Health RBC in Chicago, IL.

NexPak efficiently produces easy-to-administer strip packaging for patients’ daily medications. NexPak’s arrival onto the community pharmacy marketplace is fortuitous as business owners seek additional service offerings and revenue opportunities in a time of heightened competition. One of NexPak’s key differentiators is its versatility, available in both Central Pharmacy and In-Facility models. In the Central Pharmacy model, pharmacies manage the entire dispensing and delivery process to provide compliance pack medications to the facilities. In the In-Facility model, NexPak is installed directly in the care facility, allowing nurses to produce on-demand, patient-specific, multi-dose pouch packets while pharmacies maintain control remotely over inventory and staff access. This model frees nurses to dedicate more time to patient care, enhancing overall efficiency. Additionally, the In-Facility model enables NexPak to be installed in correctional facilities, offering pharmacies a novel opportunity for expansion.

“Today’s pharmacies are seeking creative business growth since many traditional paths are compromised by outside factors such as reimbursement rates and hiring challenges. Capsa developed the NexPak platform specifically to deliver flexibility in how a pharmacy wants to provide medication services for any of their current and potential customers. With NexPak, pharmacies can rapidly pivot, adjust staffing, and address unmet needs in the community,” says Don Sprague, Capsa’s Vice President, Extended Care.

NexPak’s standout features include:

Packaging Flexibility: Offers both multi-dose and single-dose strip packaging

Offers both multi-dose and single-dose strip packaging Scalability: Capable of handling 300 to 480 SKUs

Capable of handling 300 to 480 SKUs Intuitive Software: Includes simple user prompts and a comprehensive range of reporting options

Includes simple user prompts and a comprehensive range of reporting options Customizable Applications: Tailored to meet the unique needs of pharmacies, supporting business growth and diversification

Tailored to meet the unique needs of pharmacies, supporting business growth and diversification Convenience and Safety: Patients receive all their medications in easy-to-use pouches, ensuring correct dosages every time

Patients receive all their medications in easy-to-use pouches, ensuring correct dosages every time Risk Management: Automated packaging minimizes errors, enhancing patient safety and compliance

At the upcoming Cardinal Health Retail Business Conference (RBC) in Chicago, IL (#1150), Capsa will highlight a full array of technologies designed to improve a pharmacy’s efficiency, accuracy, and safety. Along with NexPak, Capsa will provide the Kirby Lester brand of prescription counting systems like the KL1, KL1Plus and KL108 for community pharmacies, and a rapidly expanding central fill automation suite for high-volume environments.

About Capsa Healthcare:

Capsa Healthcare is a worldwide leader in developing and delivering comprehensive end-to-end workflow solutions. With over 60 years of experience, Capsa Healthcare offers a broad portfolio of mobile workstations, medication carts, medical carts, and pharmacy automation solutions that optimize workflows across the continuum of care. The company’s mission is to empower healthcare providers with tools that optimize processes, increase efficiency, elevate safety, and advance engagement, resulting in improved patient outcomes.

