Cannabix Technologies to Deliver Innovative Breath Logix Alcohol Screening Device to Texas, USA

Cannabix is developing alcohol and marijuana breathalyzer devices to give law enforcement and employers a tool to enhance public safety

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (Frankfurt: 8CT) (the “Company or Cannabix”) developer of alcohol and marijuana breathalyzer screening devices for law enforcement and the workplace reports that it has commenced advanced discussions with Smartox of Irving, Texas for potential sales distribution of the Company’s Breath Logix Alcohol screening device (see Figure 1). The Company has shipped its device for evaluation, preliminary marketing and business development purposes.



Cannabix is quickly advancing its Breath Logix alcohol screening devices with certification, manufacturing, regulatory and distribution relationships.

Smartox is an industry leading expert in the drug testing field, based in Irving, Texas. Cannabix is delivering its Breath Logix device for evaluation, preliminary marketing and business development purposes.

The Breath Logix device helps organizations establish workplace alcohol testing with a fast, accurate autonomous, alcohol screening process – the device uses unique pre-calibrated, replaceable, alcohol sensor cartridge, that saves time and eliminates costly calibrations. The device comes with its own integration hub for third party access control and biometric systems. These innovative features have the potential to significantly advance the reach of alcohol device distributors worldwide.



Mr. Duffy Nabors, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Smartox stated, “We are excited to bring the Breath Logix to our customers in the United States. Since 2012, Smartox has successfully introduced several groundbreaking technologies into the drug and alcohol testing space including Intelligent Fingerprinting and the SmarTest® Patch. We look forward to bringing the Breath Logix wall-mounted breath tester to market. The applications for a device of this type are limitless. The ability to connect the Breath Logix system to virtually any Access Control Device and/or biometric identification system makes this a perfect solution for keeping safety-sensitive environments safe from the dangers of alcohol consumption in the workplace.”

Figure 1. Breath Logix Alcohol screening device

Breath Logix Workplace Series Features

The Breath Logix Workplace Series has a sleek, compact design with a host of features including patent pending pre-calibrated cartridge technology which will allow site safety administrators to easily maintain their devices, and eliminate the need for costly calibration equipment and time-consuming site visits from technicians for maintenance. This device can be used for pre-access alcohol testing, random testing, start-of-shift testing, pre-employment testing, return-to-work testing and post-incident testing. The technology promotes organizational safety and works to reduce accidents linked to alcohol consumption.

The Breath Logix Alcohol device automatically checks the sobriety of a user and can take a picture to confirm and record identity while a breath sample is being delivered. Upon detection of positive breath alcohol result, the device will deliver a precise Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) level on the screen, and send a real-time alert via text message, e-mail and to a dedicated web portal. Furthermore, the system logs user BAC for incident reporting and historical investigations. The Breath Logix helps organizations save money by deploying an autonomous alcohol screening device which eliminates the need for dedicated alcohol screening administrators using conventional handheld devices. There is no assurance that evaluators of the Company’s breathalyzer technology will come to terms on distribution or enter into a sales agreement with the Company.

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a developer of marijuana and alcohol breathalyzer technologies for law enforcement, workplaces and laboratories. Cannabix is developing delta-9 THC and alcohol screening devices. Delta-9 THC is the primary psychoactive ingredient in cannabis. Breath testing for delta-9 THC would allow employers and law enforcement to identify recent marijuana use. Cannabix is the developer of its Breath Logix Series of breath alcohol detection devices for employers and a range of other settings.

We seek Safe Harbor.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Rav Mlait”

CEO

Cannabix Technologies Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at info@cannabixtechnologies.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company, such as final development of a commercial or prototype product(s), successful trial or pilot of company technologies, no assurance that commercial sales of any kind actually materialize; no assurance the Company will have sufficient funds to complete product development. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) risks regarding protection of proprietary technology; (iii) the ability of the Company to complete financings; (iv) the ability of the Company to develop and market its future product; and (v) risks regarding government regulation, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company’s public announcements and filings. There is no assurance that its development of breathalyzer technology will provide any benefit to the Company, and no assurance that any proposed new products will be built, will be successful in beta testing or clinical trials. There is no assurance that evaluators of the Company’s breathalyzer technology will agree or come to terms on distribution or enter into a sales agreement, of any kind. There is no assurance that existing “patent pending” technologies licensed by the Company will receive patent status by regulatory authorities. The Company is not currently selling commercial breathalyzers. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/27cd3b6c-2c21-41f0-930b-c358758dcd4e