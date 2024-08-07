Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market Size to Reach USD 24.6 Billion by 2032, Impelled by Rapid Advancements in Genomic Technologies

Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market Outlook 2024-2032

The global cancer/tumor profiling market size reached USD 11.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 24.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% during 2024-2032.

The market is driven by the increasing cancer prevalence, rising adoption of personalized medicine, expanding applications in drug development, robust government funding for research, and a heightened demand for early cancer detection.

Request for a sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cancer-tumor-profiling-market/requestsample

Rapid Advancements in Genomic Technologies

The rapid advancements in genomic technologies are significantly driving the market growth. In line with this, the development of high-throughput sequencing techniques, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS), and advancements in bioinformatics tools that revolutionize the understanding of cancer biology and pave the way for personalized medicine are fueling the market growth. NGS technology allows for the comprehensive analysis of cancer genomes at an unprecedented speed and accuracy. It enables the identification of genetic mutations, copy number variations, and other genomic alterations that drive cancer progression. This information is crucial for developing targeted therapies and improving patient outcomes.

Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms with genomic data analysis is another key driver. These advanced computational tools analyze vast amounts of genomic data, identify patterns, and predict treatment responses. Furthermore, AI-driven platforms are being developed to provide real-time insights into tumor profiles, enabling oncologists to make informed decisions about treatment strategies.

Additionally, the widespread adoption of liquid biopsy technologies that involve the analysis of circulating tumor deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) (ctDNA) or other biomarkers present in blood samples is contributing to the market growth. This non-invasive approach allows for the monitoring of tumor dynamics and the detection of minimal residual disease, providing valuable information for treatment planning and early detection of relapse.

Increasing Prevalence of Cancer

The rising prevalence of cancer across the globe is a major factor driving the cancer/tumor profiling market. Cancer is one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality, with millions of new cases diagnosed each year. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global cancer burden is expected to increase significantly in the coming decades due to population aging, lifestyle changes, and environmental factors. In line with this, the growing incidence of various cancer types, such as breast, lung, colorectal, and prostate cancers, creating a substantial demand for advanced diagnostic and profiling technologies is boosting the market growth. Cancer profiling provides critical information about the molecular characteristics of tumors, helping in the identification of specific mutations and biomarkers that can guide targeted therapies.

Moreover, the increasing awareness about early cancer detection and the importance of personalized treatment approaches is driving the demand for comprehensive tumor profiling. Along with this, the heightened proactiveness among patients and healthcare providers in seeking advanced diagnostic tests that can provide detailed information about the genetic and molecular makeup of tumors is fueling the market growth.

Besides this, the introduction of various initiatives by governments and healthcare organizations to increase cancer awareness, improve access to diagnostic services, and implement population-based screening programs are driving the demand for cancer profiling. Additionally, rapid advancements in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in emerging economies, are facilitating the widespread adoption of these technologies.

Growing Adoption of Personalized Medicine

The growing adoption of personalized medicine that involves tailoring medical treatment to the individual characteristics of each patient is catalyzing the market growth. Cancer profiling plays a crucial role in personalized medicine by providing detailed information about the genetic and molecular alterations present in tumors. This information helps oncologists identify specific mutations, gene expressions, and biomarkers that can guide treatment decisions. Moreover, targeted therapies which are designed to inhibit specific molecular pathways driving cancer growth, are a key component of personalized medicine. In line with this, the identification of actionable mutations through tumor profiling that enable the selection of appropriate targeted therapies, thus improving treatment efficacy and minimizing adverse effects, is catalyzing the market growth.

Furthermore, the rising inclusion of immunotherapy and combination treatments in personalized medicine is fostering the market growth. Immunotherapy, which harnesses the body’s immune system to fight cancer, has shown remarkable success in certain cancer types. Tumor profiling helps identify patients who are likely to respond to immunotherapy based on the presence of specific biomarkers, such as PD-L1 expression or microsatellite instability (MSI).

Along with this, the increasing focus on patient-centric care and the shift towards value-based healthcare are also driving the adoption of personalized medicine. Healthcare providers are recognizing the importance of tailoring treatment plans to individual patients to achieve better outcomes and optimize resource utilization. As a result, the demand for comprehensive tumor profiling to guide personalized treatment strategies is on the rise.

Buy Complete Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cancer-tumor-profiling-market

Leading Companies in the Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market:

The market research report by IMARC encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Some of the key players in the industry are Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Company, Caris Life Sciences, Exact Sciences Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Hologic Inc., HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc., Illumina Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Qiagen N.V., Siemens AG and Sysmex Corporation.

In February 2024, Becton, Dickinson and Company announced a strategic partnership with Camtech Health, a digital health company focused on at-home health testing, to advance cervical cancer screening by offering the first-ever option for women in Singapore to self-collect a sample in the privacy of their own home. The program combines the Camtech Health human papillomavirus (HPV) test for self-collection with the BD Onclarity HPV Assay, which is a clinically validated test that can simultaneously detect 14 high-risk HPV strains (or genotypes).

In March 2024, Caris Life Sciences and collaborators within the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance (POA) collectively presented 10 studies across eight tumor types at the 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting which demonstrated the value of Caris’ comprehensive molecular profiling and the large-scale collaboration between the growing number of POA sites. The findings represented important observations, particularly the power of large clinicogenomic datasets to enable the identification of new biomarkers with clinical implications across diverse tumor types, including lung, breast and prostate cancer. Moreover, they presented validation data demonstrating the analytical and clinical utility of their AI-enabled whole exome and whole transcriptome liquid biopsy platform, Caris Assure, in early diagnosis, therapy selection and minimal residual disease monitoring for patients with cancer.

Request for customization: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5231&flag=E

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for cancer/tumor profiling include the North America (United States and Canada), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others), and the Middle East and Africa. According to projections by IMARC, North America has the largest patient pool for cancer/tumor profiling while also representing the biggest market for its treatment.

North America’s market for cancer/tumor profiling is driven by several key factors that underscore its dominant position. The region benefits from a robust healthcare infrastructure, substantial investments in research and development (R&D), and a high prevalence of cancer, that necessitate the need for advanced diagnostic and treatment solutions. Moreover, North America boasts one of the most advanced healthcare systems across the globe, which supports the widespread adoption of cutting-edge technologies in cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Besides this, the region is a hub for biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that invest in research and development (R&D). These investments are pivotal in driving innovation in cancer profiling technologies. North American companies lead in developing next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies, liquid biopsies, and other advanced genomic tools. The presence of leading market players and research organizations fosters a competitive environment that accelerates advancements in the field.

Furthermore, North America experiences a high incidence of various cancers, including breast, lung, colorectal, and prostate cancers. The significant cancer burden necessitates the use of advanced diagnostic tools for early detection and personalized treatment planning. In line with this, the growing awareness among patients and healthcare providers about the benefits of precision medicine is driving the market growth.

Along with this, the imposition of various government initiatives and funding that support cancer research and the adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies is fueling the market growth. For instance, programs such as the Cancer Moonshot Initiative in the United States aim to accelerate cancer research, improve cancer prevention, and enhance early detection and treatment options. These initiatives provide a conducive environment for the growth of the cancer profiling market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Cancer Type:

· Breast Cancer

· Lung Cancer

· Colorectal Cancer

· Prostate Cancer

· Melanoma Cancer

· Others

Breakup by Technology:

· Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

· Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

· Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

· In-Situ Hybridization (ISH)

· Microarray

· Others

Breakup by Technique:

· Genomics

· Proteomics

· Epigenetics

· Metabolomics

Breakup by Application:

· Personalized Medicine

· Diagnostics

· Biomarker Discovery

· Prognostics

· Others

Regional Anlysis:

North America

United States Canada

Asia-Pacific

China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe

Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America

Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Company, Caris Life Sciences, Exact Sciences Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Hologic Inc., HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc., Illumina Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Qiagen N.V., Siemens AG and Sysmex Corporation.

IMARC Group Offer Other Reports:

North America Analgesics Market: The North America analgesics market size reached US$ 24.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 31.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3% during 2024-2032.

Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market: The global cancer monoclonal antibodies market size reached US$ 46.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 64.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% during 2024-2032.

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market: The global next-generation sequencing (NGS) market size reached US$ 20.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 80.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2% during 2024-2032.

Egypt Hospitality Market: The Egypt hospitality market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.30% during 2024-2032.

Switzerland Hospitality Market: The Switzerland hospitality market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.50% during 2024-2032.

Digestive Health Products Market: The global digestive health products market size reached US$ 49.0 Billion in 2023, and projected to reach US$ 90.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.

Switzerland Pharmaceutical Market: The Switzerland pharmaceutical market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.70% during 2024-2032.

Saudi Arabia Pharmaceuticals Market: The Saudi Arabia pharmaceuticals market size reached US$ 9.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.52% during 2024-2032.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Phone Number: - +1 631 791 1145, +91-120-433-0800