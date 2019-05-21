California and Illinois tennis players named recipients of 2019 Novo Nordisk Donnelly Award Scholarships

Scholarships support young tennis players with Diabetes; eight regional recipients also named

NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan Seggerman of San Diego, CA, and Brendan Wolan of Palos Heights, IL have been named the 2019 Novo Nordisk Donnelly Award national winners. The two national winners received one-time $7,500 scholarships towards education, tennis development, and/or medical care. Their awards will be presented by World TeamTennis co-founder Billie Jean King on July 16 at a Philadelphia Freedoms tennis match.

Novo Nordisk has been the title sponsor of the award since 2002. The company is headquartered in Denmark and specializes in global healthcare with a concentration and leadership in Diabetes.

Starting in 2019, the winners will also be receiving personalized diabetes coaching from Cecelia Health‘s team of Certified Diabetes Educators (CDEs). The CDEs will support the athletes in coping with the complexities of balancing their diabetes management with nutrition and exercise at such an intense competitive level. “Cecelia Health is proud to be able to provide the athletes with the education and support needed to live an empowered life with diabetes and achieve their potential as a high performing tennis athlete,” stated Cecelia Health CEO, David Weingard.

The Novo Nordisk Donnelly Awards annually distribute $39,000 in scholarships, including two one-time $7,500 national scholarships and eight one-time $3,000 regional scholarships. The scholarships are awarded to male and female athletes ages 14-21 and in good academic standing, who have diabetes and play tennis competitively in tournaments or on their school team.

Eight other students received the regional Novo Nordisk Donnelly Award, which offers a one-time scholarship of $3,000. These recipients are Brooke Galbraith of Springville, UT; JB Harrell of West Point, MS; Molly Hull of Inwood, WV; Isaac Hunter of Frankfort, IN; Shelby Lindsey of Shannon, MS; Sierra McDonald of Prescott, AZ.; Rachel Quade of Durham, NC.; and Emma Stefanick of Massillon, OH.

Wolan was diagnosed with Type I diabetes at the age of 19 . The diagnosis didn’t slow down the graduate of Stagg High School, who played No. 1 singles all four years and was a 4-time IHSA state qualifier (2012-15). Brendan was the team captain for 2 years and a two time sectional champion. After getting a 36 on his ACT, Brendan became a student at the University of Illinois and currently plays for the U of I club tennis team. He plans to graduate in the spring of 2020 with a major in Materials Science and Engineering and minors in Computer Science and Creative Writing. Brendan’s career objective is to develop materials for Inter-stellar travel.

Seggerman, 19, was diagnosed with Type I diabetes at age 17. He played varsity tennis for four years at Coronado High School and was the team captain from 2014-2017. He was voted Top Male Athlete and received the Niedermeyer Award and the Rotary Club Scholar-Athlete Award in 2017. Ryan is currently a student at Princeton University and has played #1 singles and doubles his freshman and sophomore years. He was ranked # 26 in the NCAA/ITA doubles rankings this year as a sophomore. Seggerman received the Swinnerton Trophy as the top competitor and sportsmanship award winner on the Princeton’s men’s tennis team for 2018. Ryan plans to graduate in 2021 with a degree in Operations Research and Financial Engineering.

These awards are named after two former World TeamTennis executives and tennis champions, Diane Donnelly Stone and Tracey Donnelly Maltby, who are sisters. Stone was an All-American and NCAA doubles champion at Northwestern University, and Maltby earned All-Big Ten honors at the University of Iowa. Both women have lived successfully with diabetes since childhood. The scholarship program was established by King, through WTT Charities, in 1998 to encourage children with diabetes to lead an active life and compete in tennis.

About Novo Nordisk:

Novo Nordisk is a global health care company with more than 90 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to help people defeat other serious chronic conditions: hemophilia, growth disorders and obesity. With U.S. headquarters in Plainsboro, N.J., Novo Nordisk Inc. has nearly 5,000 employees in the United States. For more information, visit novonordisk.us or follow us on Twitter: @novonordiskus.

About Cecelia Health

Cecelia Health’s mission is to positively transform the lives of people living with diabetes and related chronic disease states. Cecelia Health’s Certified Diabetes Educator (CDE) and other expert clinicians use Cecelia Health’s proprietary technology-enabled personalized coaching solution to optimize health outcomes at a low cost per patient and provide unique data-driven insights to health plans and ACOs seeking to improve quality measures, and pharmaceutical and medical device companies seeking to improve adherence. Cecelia Health has also engaged in numerous joint initiatives with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, American Diabetes Association, the Diabetes Research Institute, the American Association of Diabetes Educators, the Jaeb Center for Health Research and the Helmsley Charitable Trust.

